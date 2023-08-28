Dubai: Juma Al Majid Est., the exclusive distributor of Hyundai in the UAE, was recognized among Hyundai Motor Company’s top 100 global dealers, with the Sharjah branch being named 2023 Hyundai Dealer of The Year’ by Hyundai Middle East. This esteemed honor, conferred on 22 August, underscores Juma Al Majid Est.’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and setting industry benchmarks.

The state-of-the-art facility, located in Sharjah and ceremoniously introduced in 2018 to meet the latest GDSI (Global dealership space identity) standards, is recognized as the largest Hyundai branch in the UAE. Encompassing an estimated 13,000 square meters of constructed space and featuring 100 vehicle bays, it is a remarkable testament to modern facilities.

Commenting on the ceremony, Mr. Bryan Park, Head of Hyundai Middle East & Africa HQ, said: “We are immensely proud of Hyundai UAE’s Sharjah branch for being named ‘2023 Hyundai Dealer of The Year.’ As we look forward, we remain dedicated to maintaining our market leadership and consistently raising the bar in customer satisfaction and operational excellence. Our journey is driven by a profound desire to make a positive difference in people’s lives, and together, with Hyundai UAE and Juma Al Majid Est., we will continue to add value to our customers’ lives and shape the future of automotive excellence.”

Mr. Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Hyundai UAE, said: “At Hyundai UAE, our commitment to our customers is the cornerstone of our success, and this ‘2023 Hyundai Dealer of The Year’ award further motivates us to continue our journey of exceeding customer expectations and setting new industry standards. Our dedication is reflected in the launch of multiple corporate identity facilities, each thoughtfully designed to elevate the customer experience; every interaction with our brand is an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to excellence. As part of the Juma Al Majid Est. Group, we remain steadfastly focused on our overarching mission to deliver world-class experiences at every customer journey touchpoint.”

This is the inaugural launch of the ‘Dealer of The Year’ (DOTY) program by Hyundai Motor Company, marking a historic milestone for Hyundai dealerships worldwide. Among a distinguished roster of dealerships, Hyundai UAE’s Sharjah branch proudly secured a place in the select group of 100 recipients of this prestigious award. This achievement highlights the branch’s state-of-the-art facility, encompassing a showroom and service parts center, perfectly aligned with Hyundai’s global corporate identity.

Juma Al Majid Est. extends its sincere appreciation to its valued customers, partners, and stakeholders whose continued support has been instrumental in achieving this remarkable milestone.

-Ends-

About Juma Al Majid Establishment

Established in 1964 by HE Juma Al Majid a visionary Emirati businessman, Juma Al Majid Establishment has evolved to be one of the most reputable and acknowledged organizations in the UAE.

Juma Al Majid Establishment’s expansions in opening new showrooms at prime locations reflect Hyundai’s global strategy to provide convenience and quality service to its customers. Hyundai offers a wide range of passenger cars, covering the spectrum of Sedans, SUVs, 4X4, and its luxury brand, Genesis. Its commercial division also features light and heavy vehicles available through dedicated showrooms and supported by professional sales and marketing teams across the UAE.

The organization is the exclusive distributor of Hyundai brand in the UAE, as well as a number of high-profile international brands in the office equipment, home appliances and watches sectors.

Juma Al Majid establishment boasts a wide range of showrooms, workshops and service centers across the UAE. Its partnership and journey with Hyundai Motor Company is nothing short of remarkable.

For more than three decades Juma Al Majid establishment has been promoting, selling and distributing Hyundai vehicles in the UAE through its nationwide network of showrooms and service centers.

With Juma Al Majid Establishment’s unrivalled reputation for integrity, customer satisfaction and reliability and with its efforts over the years in promoting positioning the Hyundai brand in the UAE, as well as a nationwide network of showrooms and service centers, Hyundai vehicles have now become one of the top brands favoured by customers in the UAE, earning Juma Al Majid Establishment the title of 2011 Regional Best Distributor and 2014 Best Customer Satisfaction award from Hyundai Motor Company.