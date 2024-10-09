Manama – Julius Baer, the leading Swiss wealth management group, announced the inauguration of its new premium office space in the iconic Bahrain World Trade Center (BWTC) in Manama. The move showcases the Bank’s long-term commitment to Bahrain as it continues to grow its business in the country.

The opening ceremony officially took place in the presence of His Excellency Khalid Ebrahim Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain along with the senior management of Julius Baer including Rahul Malhotra, Head of Emerging Markets and Member of the Executive Boards.

Shaj Babu, Chief Executive Officer, Julius Baer (Bahrain) B.S.C. (c). commented: “Bahrain is an important market within Julius Baer’s broader expansion strategy in the Middle East. Our longstanding presence in Bahrain has also uniquely positioned us to leverage the country’s connectivity to the wider GCC especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The new office marks an exciting new chapter for Julius Baer, enabling us to further support the wealth management needs of not only our existing clients but also the next generation.”

New address

Located in the prestigious West Tower of the Bahrain World Trade Centre, Julius Baer’s new office features a design aligned with Julius Baer’s global architectural standards, combining modern sophistication with a curated selection of artworks from the company’s Art Collection, spanning four decades. This thoughtful integration of art and design enriches the workspace and reflects the firm’s commitment to innovation and culture.

The new address is as follows:-

Julius Baer (Bahrain) B.S.C. (c)

Bahrain World Trade Center, West Tower,

Level 30, Isa Al Kabeer Avenue 365, Block 316

P. O. Box 11428, Manama

Kingdom of Bahrain

History

Julius Baer’s history in Bahrain reflects the bank’s deep-rooted commitment to the country’s financial development over the past five decades. In 2012, the acquisition of Merrill Lynch’s International Wealth Management business, excluding US and Japan, marked a significant milestone, solidifying Julius Baer’s footprint in Bahrain and the wider region.

