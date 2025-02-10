Cairo – Juhayna Food Industries participated in the global Fruit Logistica exhibition, held in the German capital, Berlin, from February 5 to 7. This participation, through Juhayna’s agricultural arm, Enmaa, reaffirms its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality while strengthening Egyptian agricultural exports.

Enmaa’s participation in Fruit Logistica aims to enhance its global presence, as the exhibition is the world's leading platform for fresh agricultural products. The event focuses on the entire value chain from producer to consumer, with a strong emphasis on innovation and smart farming. Enmaa showcased a range of its citrus produce, with a focus on oranges, as part of Juhayna’s commitment to providing fresh, high-quality products to the global market.

Enmaa serves as a model for sustainability and agricultural excellence. Established in 2008, the farm spans 7,686 acres in the Farafra region of the New Valley Governorate. The farm acts as the agricultural arm of Juhayna Food Industries, utilizing the latest eco-friendly farming techniques, including drip irrigation systems. Additionally, the farm has a live satellite system that collects data on irrigation and water usage, ensuring optimal resource utilization and enhancing crop productivity.

Mohamed Hammad, External Markets Director at Juhayna Food Industries, expressed his pride in the company’s participation in Fruit Logistica, saying:

“Our participation in this event aligns with Juhayna’s strategy to fortify its role as a key contributor to the development of Egypt’s agricultural sector. Through Enmaa, we are committed to delivering sustainable, high-quality products that meet the demands of both local and international markets. We embrace innovation and adopt best global practices to achieve sustainable agricultural development, while also supporting Egypt’s agricultural sector and boosting exports.”

He stated: “The export of oranges is one example of how we are contributing to Egypt’s growing reputation as a leading supplier of premium agricultural products. In 2024, Egyptian agricultural exports achieved an unprecedented milestone, exceeding 8.6 million tons, reflecting the exceptional quality and global competitiveness of Egyptian agriculture.”

It is worth noting that Enmaa Farm has recently obtained various prestigious international certifications, including GLOBAL G.A.P. (Version 6.0 SMART), GRASP (Version 2.0), and SPRING (Version 2.0), underscoring its commitment to sustainable and responsible farming practices. The farm has also successfully passed the SEDEX international audit, further enhancing its export opportunities and positioning it among the world’s most distinguished farms.