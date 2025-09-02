Cairo – Juhayna Food Industries has announced a new milestone as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance its dairy production. The company has upgraded the rotating parlor at its fully owned “Enmaa” farm in Bahariya Oasis, by equipping it with advanced technologies. This step reinforces Juhayna’s continued commitment to investing in agricultural innovation and sustainable practices.

The enhanced rotating parlor is equipped with 80 milking points and is capable of handling up to 500 cows per hour — marking a significant advancement in the efficiency of daily operations at the farm. Manufactured by DeLaval, a global leader in dairy technology, the unit represents the latest in milking innovation. It is integrated with advanced smart systems for control and monitoring, ensuring optimal operational performance and consistently high product quality.

Seif Thabet, CEO of Juhayna Food Industries stated: “At Juhayna, we firmly believe that enhancing our production capabilities starts at the source — the farm. Our ongoing investments in the development of Enmaa farm reflect its vital role within our integrated agricultural and industrial ecosystem, helping us elevate local manufacturing standards and strengthen the operational excellence of our teams. Sustainability is a fundamental pillar of our vision, we are committed to implementing sustainable practices that protect natural resources and ensure long-term, responsible growth. This commitment extends across every stage of our production process, reinforcing our dedication to building a more efficient and environmentally responsible future. The advancement of the rotating parlor at Enmaa farm underscores our unwavering commitment to quality — ensuring excellence throughout every stage of production, from raw milk to the final product delivered to consumers.”

Thabet added: “This initiative goes beyond a simple upgrade; it enables the integration of cutting-edge technologies in daily operations, leading to improved operational efficiency, minimized waste, and strengthened sustainability practices. It also enhances the application of knowledge-based and locally informed operational practices within the farm’s ecosystem. Furthermore, this aligns seamlessly with Egypt’s national objectives in the food security sector and supports the goals of Egypt Vision 2030, particularly in fostering innovation and boosting local production.”

Enmaa farm spans an area of 7,686 feddans in Bahariya Oasis and is one of the largest specialized dairy farms in Egypt. It has a capacity of approximately 7,000 heads of cattle, including 3,500 milking cows. The development of the farm’s infrastructure is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at supporting vertical integration within Juhayna, encompassing agricultural and livestock production to the manufacturing and distribution of finished goods.

It is worth noting that Juhayna consistently invests in key sectors—agriculture, manufacturing, and distribution—to ensure the delivery of high-quality products tailored to the local market, while driving operational excellence across all stages of the production process. The company prioritizes local manufacturing and the cultivation of skilled teams, based on a firm belief in the importance of national expertise to maintain its leadership and enhance operational performance. This approach aligns with sustainable development goals and reinforces the private sector’s critical role as a partner in supporting the national economy.