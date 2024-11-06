Cairo: Juhayna Food Industries has sustained its unwavering support for Baheya Foundation for Early Detection and Treatment of Breast Cancer for the ninth consecutive year, through its successful campaign, "The Power of 5" This year, total donations witnessed a remarkable 14% increase compared to the previous year.

Through this campaign, Juhayna allocated 5% of the sales from its pink products throughout the month of October. This initiative encouraged numerous influencers and celebrities to spread the campaign's message to their followers and motivate them to donate, while also enhancing the community movement to increase donations for the foundation. The campaign significantly contributed to supporting the construction of Baheya Sheikh Zayed Hospital, which is set to provide 500,000 women annually with vital early detection services, medical screenings, and treatment.

This campaign comes in line with Juhayna’s corporate social responsibility strategy, which focuses on improving the quality of life and enhancing the health of individuals. The initiative reflects Juhayna’s commitment to supporting health and social causes, emphasizing the critical importance of providing essential healthcare for women in the community. Additionally, this campaign is a continuation of Juhayna’s ongoing support for the Baheya Foundation, following the company's previous contribution to the construction of the first phase of the hospital. This highlights Juhayna's steadfast dedication to making a meaningful and lasting impact on individuals' lives.

In this context, Passant Fouad, External Communications Director at Juhayna said: “The Power of 5” campaign is not only aimed at increasing donations, but also at raising awareness about the importance of supporting breast cancer fighters. Fouad further added: "Each year, breast cancer accounts for approximately 25% of all cancer diagnoses in women, highlighting the critical need for awareness and early detection. We recognize that providing support and assistance to women affected by this disease is essential, which is why we are committed to raising awareness about the importance of early screening, which can have a significant impact on treatment outcomes."

Fouad emphasized that Juhayna considers this campaign not just a community initiative, but an integral part of its ongoing mission to enhance the lives of women within the community. She stated: "We firmly believe that every woman deserves access to healthcare and support, and their well-being is our top priority. Therefore, we will continue to develop our programs and strengthen collaboration with organizations that support women's causes."

Eng. Tamer Shawky, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Baheya Foundation, said: "Juhayna has been a key strategic partner for Baheya Foundation from the very beginning, providing us with support in every way possible. We believe in the importance of our role in raising awareness and providing healthcare to support every woman. Therefore, I can confidently say that Baheya and Juhayna stand together in support of every Egyptian woman." Shawky added, "We are proud and pleased with our longstanding partnership with Juhayna, which has been a fruitful collaboration that strengthens our shared efforts toward achieving better health and empowering women in the community.”

It is worth noting that Juhayna has been the main sponsor of the Baheya Foundation since 2015. During this period, this partnership has contributed to welcoming 250,000 women for early detection, medical analyses, and screenings. In addition, Juhayna has played a key role in increasing donations and raising awareness about the importance of regular and early breast cancer screenings through awareness campaigns and initiatives.