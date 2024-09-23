The Town Centre offers a curated blend of retail, F&B, residential, commercial offices, a central plaza, and world-class amenities to cater to all lifestyle needs

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has awarded the construction contract for the Jubail Town Centre in Souk Al Jubail, the commercial and retail hub of Jubail Island. The contract, estimated at nearly AED 400 million, has been awarded to Bright Accord General Contracting Company and comprises four office buildings and two residential buildings - Jubail Terraces buildings 7 and 8.

Strategically positioned at the heart of Jubail Island within Souk Al Jubail village, Jubail Town Centre is a family-friendly lifestyle destination offering a modern, vibrant environment that seamlessly blends wellbeing, connectivity, leisure, retail, and commercial services. With direct access to the E12 Highway, the Town Centre includes commercial properties, low-rise residential buildings, green spaces, walkways, and seating areas, encapsulating the essence of community life on the island.

The Town Centre will feature beautifully designed outdoor spaces and parks, a mosque, a specialized medical clinic, a nursery, a supermarket, state-of-the-art fitness centres, over 40 unique retail outlets, 5-star rated F&B pavilions, campus-like offices, wellness hubs, and a vibrant community centre.

Within the Town Centre, Jubail Terraces offers luxury apartments in various configurations, including studios, one, two, and three-bedroom units, as well as duplexes. Additionally, retail spaces have been designed to create an engaging shopping environment for both the local community and visitors, anchored by a Spinneys supermarket and Jubail’s Redwood Center of Excellence (nursery), all in close proximity to luxury residential neighbourhoods.

The groundbreaking for Jubail Town Centre is expected to start in Q3 2024, with a completion target of Q3 2026. It is set to become one of Abu Dhabi’s premier destinations, renowned for its scenic strolls and vibrant ambiance.

"JIIC is committed to delivering high-quality developments that enhance the lives of residents and visitors to Jubail Island”, said Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, Corporate Director of JIIC. “Jubail Town Centre is a testament to our vision of creating a dynamic community that harmonizes with the natural beauty of Jubail Island. We are thrilled to embark on this project with Bright Accord General Contracting Company and look forward to the successful completion of this exciting project”.

When complete, Jubail Island will feature uniquely designed community centres, mosques, a medical clinic, educational institutions, a standalone supermarket, and a premier beach club. It will also offer a 65-berth world-class marina, exclusive yacht clubs, as well as indoor and outdoor gyms, walking and cycling paths, community pools, kids’ play areas, and 1.4 million square meters of parks and open spaces.

Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD Real Estate Developer, Jubail Island will comprise six residential villages nestled among the breathtaking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves. The low density, low-impact landmark community will offer residents every convenience and amenity, seamlessly blending sustainable living, luxury, and wellness in an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape.

For further information or to speak with a member of the Jubail Island team, please contact email info@jubailisland.ae.

About Jubail Island

The Jubail Island development will be an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and will become Abu Dhabi’s leading sanctuary designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts, positioned amid the rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

The luxury project will offer wholesome F&B outlets and a wide range of amenities, including a beach club, a business centre, a school, a supermarket, a nursery, a specialised clinic, sports facilities, community centres, and other commercial establishments.

For more information, please visit https://www.jubailisland.ae/

