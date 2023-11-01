Sharjah: The "Jubail Sale Festival" in the fish section of the Jubail Market will run until December 30 in collaboration with Grand Hypermarket. The Jubail Discounts Festival aims to celebrate maritime heritage while raising awareness about the importance of Emirati cultural heritage, which enhances the local fishing industry.

This festival offers a diverse array of events, promotions, activities, and discounts that extend to the market's fish barbecue department, encompassing multiple types of local and imported fish and seafood. The event provides visitors with an enhanced shopping experience when selecting their seafood.

The Hospitality Sector in Sharjah Asset Management enthusiastically confirms that the Jubail Discounts Festival will be a unique and distinctive addition, specifically tailored to attract more visitors, especially seafood and marine food enthusiasts.

The management highlighted that the festival represents an exceptional opportunity to explore authentic culture and support this vital sector, which is important for the development of the national economy. This is also in line with the vision of Sharjah Asset Management to support sustainable economic growth in the emirate.

The festival invites all visitors and residents of the Emirate of Sharjah to participate in the festival events, take advantage of the various facilities at Jubail Market, and visit Restaurant 1441. Here, they can savour the finest fresh seafood, sourced directly from the market's fish shops and prepared by expert chefs, alongside various local and international dishes.

The fish grilling section in Al Jubail market is well-equipped, featuring a waiting area, a fish preparation and seasoning area, and an area with fish grills and ovens. It boasts advanced technologies, including odour elimination, central ventilation, and air conditioning, to ensure a comfortable shopping environment. Furthermore, all fish and seafood products undergo thorough health inspections conducted by a specialised team from the Sharjah Municipality, ensuring compliance with the health standards of the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to these facilities, the fish section at Al Jubail Market includes 40 stalls dedicated to selling fish and seafood, making it the largest section of its kind. There are also sections for cleaning and cutting, where over 70 fishmongers work daily to meet customer requests at affordable prices. Additionally, a barbecue section, covering an area of up to 365 square metres, is available to cater to the grilling needs of seafood enthusiasts.

It's worth noting that the fish section at Al Jubail Market is one of the projects of Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Sharjah government.