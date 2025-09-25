Mobile exibition by Jordan Tourism Board in Tokyo and Osaka, with the participation of Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways showcases the attractions of the two countries

Cooperation between Jordan Tourism Board and Visit Qatar underlines their shared commitment to strengthening destination promotion

Through the partnership, Japanese visitors can experience an integrated cultural experience that celebrates the diversity of both the destinations

Amman, Jordan – Jordan and Qatar have formed a strategic tourism partnership to tap into the growing Japanese market by offering visitors a dual-destination stopover and cultural experiences. This was announced at the recently concluded mobile exhibition organised by Jordan Tourism Board in Tokyo and Osaka.

In addition to governmental entities, the Jordanian Embassy in Tokyo, destination managers, investment companies and private sector tourism leaders from Jordan, the roadshow was attended by representatives of Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways. The objective was to highlight the collaborative efforts to enhance the status of Jordan and Qatar as the go-to tourism destinations by Japanese travellers.

Highlighting the value of the partnership, Dr. Abdelrazzak Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, said: "Jordan and Qatar bring rich and immersive cultural experiences that meet the aspirations of Japanese travellers. Today, with greater interest from Japan to visit the two countries, we are drawing on our mutual synergies to provide a compelling partnership model that will promote dual-destination visits. Jordan’s unparalleled historic sites and natural landscapes, and Qatar’s modern infrastructure and cultural heritage, in addition to the global connectivity offered by Qatar Airways, will provide an integrated cultural experience for visitors from Japan that celebrates the richness of both the nations.”

Jordan Tourism Board presented an introductory seminar featuring the country’s diverse tourism attractions that cover history, culture and nature. Representatives of the Board held high-level meetings with their Japanese counterparts, as well as interacted with the media. The meetings also highlighted the investment opportunities in Jordan, followed by bilateral discussions with Japanese companies and leading entities. A special event was also hosted reflecting the soul of Jordanian hospitality, offering participants an authentic taste of the country’s culture through traditional cuisine and cultural activities.

During the event, Visit Qatar delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting the country’s cultural and tourism offerings, alongside its advanced infrastructure and the global air connectivity provided by Qatar Airways. This reinforced Qatar’s position as a leading international destination offering unique travel experiences, and an ideal stopover hub for long-haul travelers. In collaboration with Qatar Airways and Discover Qatar, Visit Qatar also held a series of B2B meetings with Japanese partners to exchange ideas and develop tailored tourism programs that cater to the preferences of Japanese travelers, with the goal of attracting more transit and stopover visitors to Qatar and beyond.

The cooperation between Visit Qatar and Jordan Tourism underscores their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in destination promotion, offering Japanese travellers an integrated cultural experience that celebrates the richness of both countries, and enhancing the region’s appeal as a dual-destination stopover.

