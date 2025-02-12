Amman, Jordan: Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is pleased to sign a new maintenance agreement with Royal Jordanian, the national air carrier of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Under this agreement, Joramco will perform maintenance checks on the airline’s new Embraer 195 E2 aircraft, marking the first time that Joramco provides its services on this specific model. The two partners announced the agreement at MRO Middle East 2025 event in Dubai, building on previous collaborations working on Royal Jordanian’s fleet.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “Royal Jordanian has been a long-time partner of Joramco. We are proud of their trust in our deep expertise, and we are pleased to continue this successful relationship with the national carrier of Jordan. We look forward to deepening our partnership with more future collaborations”.

Mohammad Mayata RJ Head of engineering and maintenance added, this new agreement with Joramco marks another milestone in our longstanding partnership, as they have become the first MRO in the region to provide maintenance services for this aircraft type. We trust in Joramco’s expertise and look forward to working together to ensure the highest maintenance standards for our fleet.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft with expansion plans

currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

