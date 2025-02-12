Amman, Jordan – ​Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ATS Technic, an independent, EASA-certified provider of line and base maintenance services in the UAE.

Under this agreement, Joramco will leverage its extensive MRO expertise to support ATS with its base maintenance operations. Initially, this comprehensive agreement includes tooling and manpower for future business opportunities, as Joramco looks to expand its footprint within the region to benefit its broad customer base.

The agreement was announced at the 2025 MRO Middle East in Dubai, the largest MRO event in the region, building on Joramco and ATS Technic’s growth strategy in the region.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “We are delighted to embark on this partnership, which will bring significant benefits to both Joramco and ATS Technic, addressing the urgent demand for aircraft maintenance capacity in the market”.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in creating a more integrated and efficient MRO ecosystem,” said Mahdi Altahaineh, Chairman of ATS Group. “By leveraging our combined expertise and resources, we will drive innovation, optimize maintenance solutions, and enhance service delivery for our airline customers.”

-Ends-

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Jormaco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy

About ATS Technic

ATS Technic is a global leader in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). As the first independent EASA-approved line maintenance organization in the UAE, ATS Technic is committed to delivering superior MRO services that ensure aircraft safety and reliability. Headquartered in Dubai, ATS Technic is part of ATS Group, a multinational aviation company specializing in parts distribution, MRO services, and medical solutions.

ATS Technic Website: http://www.ats-technic.com

ATS Group Website: http://www.atsaviation.com