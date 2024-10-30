Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), participated in this year’s MRO Europe, which took place from October 23 to 24 in Barcelona.

Joramco was the talk of the show, from its dominant sponsorships of the event to being prominently featured in the media. Joramco’s brand presence was not limited to news and magazines; it also was felt on the ground, as the Joramco team had the delight to network and meet up with a large number of existing and prospective customers, as well as business partners.

The event served as a platform for the company to announce several recent partnership agreements. Highlights included Joramco’s signing ceremonies with MNG Airlines for heavy maintenance services for their aircraft, as well as an expanded partnership with Smartlynx Airlines. Joramco has also celebrated entering into a long-term parts agreement with Boeing. In addition, Joramco announced new partnerships with BBN Airlines and Iberojet, along with a long-term agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways.

Commenting on this event, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, Fraser Currie, stated, “We are thrilled to return to MRO Europe for another year. This event offers an excellent opportunity to network and share insights, as well as highlight Joramco’s expertise and outstanding services. We are proud of this year’s achievements and look forward to showcasing even more in the future.”

MRO Europe is an annual event held in different cities across Europe, bringing together suppliers from all levels of the airline supply chain in its international exhibition.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European

Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

