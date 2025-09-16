Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has recently launched the Joramco Area at Dibeen Forest Reserve. The event was held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Ayman Suleiman, Minister of Environment, attended by senior executives from the company, a delegation from the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), government officials, as well as Joramco volunteers. This initiative marks a forward step in Joramco’s efforts towards a greener Jordan.

The Joramco Area is a result of a collaboration with RSCN, supporting the forestation initiative at Dibeen Forest Reserve. As part of a sustainable initiative called "Tree for Every Aircraft" where Joramco pledged to plant 10 trees for every aircraft it successfully maintains, amounting to 1,400 trees planted in 2023, with an estimation of more than 1,700 trees yet to be planted in 2025. The plantation was carried out in a previously burned area, achieving a 70% survival rate of the planted trees.

The company invested in the area’s long-term sustainability through the excavation of a 150,000-liter rainwater harvesting tank, installing 16 solar panels that power 10 kW of renewable energy per day, and installing benches made from recycled plastic. The rainwater harvesting tank aims to provide a sustainable water source for the trees in the Joramco Area and to support wildfire prevention efforts in the reserve. Meanwhile, the solar system is essential for supporting the sustainability and clean energy of the area. Together, they make this effort a full-circle environmental initiative driving Jordan towards a more sustainable future.

Commenting on this, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at DAE Engineering, Fraser Currie, said, “Joramco Area symbolizes our commitment to a sustainable future. In collaboration with the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, we are taking positive action to enrich our planet, demonstrating that environmental responsibility is not just a goal, but a core pillar of our operations. This area is a powerful statement of our dedication to a greener world for everyone.”

Fadi Alnaser, CEO of RSCN, commented, “This collaboration with Joramco highlights how the private sector can play a leading role in protecting Jordan’s natural heritage. The Joramco area at Dibeen is a living example of how corporate responsibility can align with conservation, creating long-term value for both nature and communities. We look forward to seeing this partnership flourish and contribute to Jordan’s green future.”

This Initiative builds on the success of the "Tree for Every Aircraft" initiative. By establishing its own area, the company is excited to expand its positive impact on the environment and deepen its commitment towards a more sustainable future.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Jormaco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy