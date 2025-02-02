Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is pleased to support DHL’s GoGreen+ program in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions via Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This investment confirms Joramco’s commitment to promoting eco-friendly practices within the aviation industry.

By subscribing to the GoGreen+ program, Joramco helps facilitate a transition to more sustainable aviation fuel, which is derived from renewable sources such as waste cooking oil and agricultural residues. When blended with conventional jet fuel, SAF can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80%, significantly lowering the aviation sector’s environmental impact. This initiative is an extension of DHL’s strategy of sustainability integration and Joramco’s goal of greener operations, focusing directly on reducing emissions at the source, rather than offsetting them.

Commenting on this contribution, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “The future of aviation is green, and it is our responsibility to contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable industry. At Joramco, we care about delivering the highest quality products and services to our valued customers, which involves every aspect of the process. Utilizing sustainable aviation fuel reaffirms our commitment to the environment, as much as deepens our clients’ trust in us.”

As part of its long-term sustainability strategy, Joramco remains committed to reducing environmental impact for the future of both the aviation industry and the broader community. The GoGreen+ program aligns with Joramco’s ethos in promoting eco-friendly practices across all aspects of the business. These include smarter waste management strategies, energy conservation, and recycling initiatives. The partnership with DHL also reinforces Joramco’s commitment to green innovation by collaborating with like-minded suppliers who share a dedication to sustainability.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

