Johnson Controls Arabia, a global leader in carbon emission reduction solutions and energy efficiency enhancement in buildings, has signed a cooperation agreement with Al Marasem International for Development to provide over 3,500 tons of cooling for the commercial mall Fifth Square Mall project in the Fifth Settlement, Invest-Gate reports.

This will be achieved through Johnson Controls Arabia’s latest high-efficiency, low-carbon footprint cooling technologies, including Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems and Variable Speed Drive (VSD) chillers.

Under the agreement, Johnson Controls Arabia will supply three VSD chillers with a total cooling capacity of 1,500 tons, manufactured in its factory in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the company will provide 70 VRF units, producing over 2,000 tons of cooling, to deliver a sustainable, reliable, and energy-efficient cooling solution for the commercial mall area in Fifth Square.

For his part, Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia’s, expressed his satisfaction with this constructive collaboration between Johnson Controls Arabia’s and Al Marasem International. He stated that the company is working on an ambitious plan to expand in the Egyptian market, considering it one of the most important markets in the region.

Al-Shaikh added that the company’s selection for this prestigious project reflects its success and dedication in providing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions that enhance comfort, efficiency, and sustainability in modern urban communities.

The signing ceremony was attended by Tarek Helmy, Chairman of Al Marasem International; Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia; Ibrahim Salem, Regional Director for Egypt; Mohamed Ibrahim, Assistant CEO of Al Marasem International, and a group of senior employees from both companies who contributed to achieving this cooperation.

Also, the event was held under the patronage of Khaled Bin Laden, Vice Chairman of Al Marasem International.

Notably, The Fifth Square project is one of Al Marasem’s largest projects in Egypt, with total investments estimated at around EGP 123.5 bn, making the company keen on providing the highest quality cooling services globally.

