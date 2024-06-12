Renaming will unite the MedTech and pharmaceutical segments under the Johnson & Johnson brand, help drive innovation, leverage synergies and deliver better healthcare solutions globally

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Johnson & Johnson today announced it is updating its brand and uniting its two business segments under the Johnson & Johnson brand name in the Saudi Arabia.

The announcement marks the next era for Johnson & Johnson in the Kingdom, which is leveraging its expertise in innovative medicine and medical technology to prevent and treat complex diseases and introduce solutions that are smarter, less invasive and more personalised.

Moving forward, the Company’s two segments will be more connected to the Johnson & Johnson brand. Janssen, the Company’s pharmaceutical segment, will be known as Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, and the medical technology segment will continue to be known as Johnson & Johnson MedTech. The changes are part of a global roll out of the new Johnson & Johnson brand, announced in September 2023.

Mohammed Alquwaizani, Managing Director of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine in Saudi Arabia said: “This is an exciting milestone for us and will position us as one company under a single, modernized brand identity. Our pharmaceuticals segment is leading where medicine is going, developing breakthrough treatments to transform the future of health. We have been serving the Saudi market for more than four decades and are fully committed to understanding our patients’ disease burden, needs and treatment experiences.”

He added, “Although our name may have changed our goals remain the same. We are committed to promoting health in the kingdom and are inspired by our patients and our legacy. We take health personally because health is personal. We look forward to many more successful years shaping the future of health.”

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine applies rigorous science with compassion to confidently address the most complex diseases in the areas of Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cardiovascular, Pulmonary Hypertension, and Retina, to develop the potential medicines of tomorrow.

The new Johnson & Johnson brand identity builds on the Company’s legacy, while also modernizing key elements to showcase healthcare innovation in a way that’s inclusive and brings the Company's warm, caring nature to life. Johnson & Johnson is leveraging its expertise in innovative medicine and medical technology to prevent, treat and cure complex diseases and introduce solutions that are smarter, less invasive and more personalized.

-Ends-

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at www.jnj.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Email: mfaraha@webershandwick.com