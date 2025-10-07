Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) today announced a historic expansion of its services, which will open access to its world-class facilities and expertise beyond the Saudi Aramco community for the first time. The move marks a major milestone in the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation and underscores JHAH’s commitment to supporting the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: building a healthier, more vibrant society.

“Today, we begin a bold new chapter in delivering our promise of world-class care to the people of Saudi Arabia,” said Dr. Howard S. Podolsky, Chief Executive Officer of JHAH. “By extending access to the wider public, we are combining the best of Johns Hopkins Medicine’s global standards with our deep understanding of local needs. Our promise is clear: every patient deserves exceptional care, centered on their unique needs.”

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment as the Kingdom accelerates its healthcare transformation, with a focus on preventive care, innovation, and accessibility. By broadening its reach, JHAH will play a central role in strengthening the nation’s healthcare ecosystem—advancing early detection, fostering healthier lifestyles, and elevating standards of care across the region.

At the same time, JHAH is rolling out a series of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) designed to set new benchmarks in advanced, multidisciplinary care across key therapeutic areas. These hubs, designed using Johns Hopkins Medicine’s standards, integrate clinical expertise, innovation, and research to deliver superior patient outcomes and to serve as models of clinical excellence to elevate healthcare delivery across the Kingdom and the region.

An insider look at the first of these Centers, the Oncology Center of Excellence, will be officially unveiled at the upcoming Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh. The Center, focused on three of the most common cancers—breast, prostate and colorectal—will transform cancer care in the Kingdom by integrating screening, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and palliative care into one coordinated, patient-first model.

Building on this foundation, JHAH also plans to establish additional CoEs, which will include areas like cardiovascular medicine, to address evolving healthcare priorities in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

“This is only the beginning of our journey,” said Dr. Podolsky. “Today, we reaffirm our promise to the people of Saudi Arabia to provide access to globally recognized experts, to harness the power of innovation and research, to develop the next generation of medical professionals, and to ensure every patient receives care centered around their needs.”

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH)

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is a leading healthcare provider, established in 2014 through a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM). The decade-long partnership leverages Saudi Aramco’s trusted medical legacy—rooted in the Saudi Aramco Medical Services Organization (SAMSO) since 1945—and JHM’s global leadership in clinical innovation, advanced medical research, and world-renowned medical education.

JHAH delivers world-class, patient-centered care across specialties, including cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, women’s health, pediatrics, mental health, neurology, and musculoskeletal care. Harnessing Saudi Aramco’s resources and JHM’s expertise, JHAH integrates innovative care models, including remote medicine, hospital-at-home, and AI-powered diagnostics, to deliver technology-driven, inclusive, and accessible care tailored to each patient’s needs. By advancing precision medicine, driving digital healthcare innovation, and developing a skilled national workforce, JHAH continues to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities it serves.