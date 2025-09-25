London, UK – The UAE-based Mira Developments, John Richmond and Arav Group came together in London to unveil the vision for Richmond Towers in Dubai—the brand’s first worldwide residences. The event took place during an exclusive private dinner at The Londoner, bringing together a select circle of international press, celebrities, and high-profile investors.

Guests were shown early interior fragments and sketches tracing the creative dialogue between John Richmond and architect Marco Casamonti, which translates the house’s rebellious DNA into architecture, paired with Mira Developments’ signature fully furnished living style.

Richmond Towers in Dubai will serve as the flagship of the international partnership announced in January 2025. The development will feature six luxury residential towers and one office tower, rising from eight to ten floors, alongside dedicated retail space. Residents will enjoy a full suite of five-star amenities, including gyms, a spa, valet parking, housekeeping, in-room dining, and other à la carte services—delivering the essence of hotel living without the hotel charges.

John Richmond said: “My passion for architecture has always been part of me. With Richmond Towers, my aesthetic moves beyond fashion into the spaces where people live and connect. It’s a dream made tangible.”

“Dubai is our flagship and a strong start. Bringing two legends together delivered real results—the outcome speaks for itself: Marco Casamonti’s clean geometry carries the bold spirit of the John Richmond fashion house. We are pleased with the result and plan to develop Richmond Towers in several additional countries. We’re not sharing details yet, but expect announcements by year-end.”. Said Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-Founder & CEO of Mira Developments.

”The world doesn’t stand still; we live in an age of change, and we want our projects to carry the spirit of the moment. Working with John Richmond inspires bold, daring decisions—and we applied that here, from the facades to the interiors. We’re seeing a strong response from clients because of Mira’s approach: attention to detail, raising the bar, and an aesthetic carried through every corner. Living in a Mira home will inspire you every day. This project stands apart from Dubai’s glamorous buildings, and we’re proud to work with the best in their field and to set new trends in construction." said Tamara Getigezheva, Co-Founder of Mira Developments.

Richmond Towers is conceived as a cultural statement in architecture, where fashion transcends the runway to become lifestyle and space. Its architectural language blends striking lines, refined materials, and bold contrasts, echoing the brand’s iconic style. Residents will experience an environment where fashion-driven interiors, art installations, and bespoke details elevate daily life into an expression of culture and identity.

Richmond Towers – Where Fashion Becomes Living.

For more information, visit: https://miradevelopments.ae/

ABOUT JOHN RICHMOND

Born in London in the 1980s, John Richmond is not just a fashion label but a lifestyle manifesto, where music, street culture and couture meet. Its iconic DNA blends irreverence and luxury, turning every collection into a stage for self-expression. Today, under the vision of Arav Group, John Richmond thrives worldwide through its flagship store in Milan, mono-brand boutiques, leading department stores, digital channels, and a curated network of partners. Its universe expands across the main line John Richmond, the independent Richmond X, John Richmond Kids, Richmond Underwear, and lifestyle projects in eyewear, fragrances, jewelry, home furniture, and amenities.

Breaking the boundaries of fashion, John Richmond has partnered with MIRA to enter the real estate world, creating branded residences and hospitality experiences in the Middle East—spaces where style becomes a way of living. With a strategy that fuses fashion, lifestyle, and real estate, John Richmond keeps pushing borders, shaping a global community driven by energy, creativity, and bold ambition.

ABOUT MIRA DEVELOPMENTS

Mira Developments is renowned for delivering fully branded and fully furnished homes in collaboration with leading lifestyle brands, including Bentley Home, ETRO Home, ELIE SAAB, Jacob & Co., Trussardi and John Richmond. Whether it is a high-rise residence or an ultra-luxurious villa in a gated community, every Mira Developments property is turnkey-ready. From designer interiors and premium household appliances to hotel-style services—everything is thoughtfully provided, all you need to do is bring your luggage and settle in.