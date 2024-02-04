Whale-inspired details include Whale grille, Whale-fin inspired exterior mirror and Whale-tail spoiler, which conveys the playfulness, and grace of the model.

2.0L Turbo engine, with 231 HP and 370 Nm torque, equipped with 8-speed automatic transmission for purposeful power and efficient fuel consumption. Provided with a six-year/200,000 km warranty.

High-tech interior with premium comfort including safety features like six airbags, Hill Decent Control, high strength structure and HD 360° around view monitor.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia) – Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company, and the distributor for MG Motor in Saudi Arabia celebrated the official launch of the all-new MG WHALE SUV COUPE, in a grand ceremony, held at one of the luxury hotels in the city of Jeddah, in the presence Eng. Ihab Elfeky, Managing Director of Jiad Modern Motors, an elite of businessmen, media representatives and major influencers as well as auto enthusiasts.

The sporty mid-size SUV MG Whale is designed to cater to the requirements of young customers, ambitious professionals, and families who reside in urban environments but always aspire to add adventure to their lives.

The futuristic design and the daring youth-like bold silhouette of the MG Whale. Inspired by the whale, details such as the exceptional front grille and "Baleen Whale" inspired daytime running lights to reflect this model's vitality and elegance. Other marine-inspired elements include door mirrors inspired by the whale's fin, a rear spoiler, and a gear lever inspired by the whale's tail.

Additionally, some of the external features of the car like the two-tone glossy black roof and chrome-trimmed exhaust tips. The car is equipped with stylish 19-inch alloy wheels, enhancing the visual appeal of this new vehicle.

MG Whale stands out with a well-laid-out, premium quality cabin that will ensure daily commutes, and long journeys are quiet, hassle-free and comfortable thanks to features such as six-way electric adjustable seats with memory function, dual-zone air conditioning, and electric controlled panoramic sunroof.

Passengers will also be entertained and remain connected thanks to the outstanding technologies and features like the 9-speaker BOSE sound system, multi-colour ambient lighting, and a seamlessly integrated 12.3-inch dual-curved front display for an enhanced driving experience.

As for safety features, which include a high-definition (HD) 360°around view monitor, a host of active and passive safety features, and electronic aids to make the journey incident-free as well as comfortable. Moreover, the MG WHALE is built on a chassis with a high-strength structure that is rated for high levels of torsional stiffness, which will provide maximum protection and a dynamic advantage.

The sleek SUV is driven by a powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine producing 231 HP and 370 Nm torque which is coupled to a reliable 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine provides the torque necessary to transport five passengers and their luggage swiftly and efficiently, while the low-displacement configuration aided by the 8 speeds of the modern transmission helps minimise fuel consumption.

On this occasion, Eng. Anis Jamjoom, Group Executive Vice President, stated: "We are pleased to launch the all-new MG WHALE, in the Saudi market today. This moment is a complement to the vision of the Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Group as we continue investing in this promising market and for our current and new customers. It serves as a reinforcement of MG's brand position and the robust relationship with MG Motor across the Kingdom".

Eng. Ihab Elfeky, Managing Director of Jiad Modern Motors, expressed: "We are proud to introduce the MG WHALE, the all-new SUV COUPE model. This launch signifies a distinctive milestone in the automotive world, showcasing Jiad Modern Motor’s commitment to providing advanced vehicles that meet the discerning tastes of our customers in the Saudi market." He added: "Our strategy is aimed at providing high-value SUV sports vehicles and this is carried on with the launch of our all-new MG WHALE model. Additionally, other upcoming models will be introduced during the current year, expected to be well-received by the Saudi market", he concluded: "Our celebration today coincides with the centennial anniversary of the MG brand, which has become an integral part of global automotive history. It reflects the pioneering and creative spirit of this brand with its rich British heritage, which has persisted throughout this century in challenging boundaries and exceeding expectations".

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor’s Middle East operations, commented: “MG’s campaign to deliver great value SUVs continues with the launch of our all-new WHALE model. The MG WHALE will be appreciated by those who are progressive and believe in self-expression. The emotive design language draws cues from the whale to reflect power and grace in its lines. It also offers an exceptional list of comfort options to cater to the demands and needs of our customers in the Middle East.”

The starting price for the MG Whale is 104,455 SAR and prices for each market will be announced shortly. All-new MG Whale models will also benefit from the brand’s acclaimed six-year/200,000 km warranty.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

About Jiad Modern Motors:

Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohammed Yousef Naghi Company is one of the most important leading automotive companies that has succeeded in offering its latest models to customers in the Saudi market. Thanks to its track record of success based on credibility and a high reputation in the automotive sector, as well as leadership in providing after-sales services and high-quality spare parts, it will continue to strengthen its reputation as one of the most important Saudi car companies. It has received the attention of the most famous international car brands wishing to strengthen their presence in the Saudi market through partnership and alliance with the company.