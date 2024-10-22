The Jetour brand, under its exclusive agent "National Motors Supplies," continues to enhance its outstanding performance in the Saudi market and achieve remarkable success during 2023 and 2024, solidifying its position in the Chinese car market and the SUV segment.

Jetour’s exceptional performance in 2023 marked a significant leap, as it topped the list of the fastest-growing Chinese brands overall in the Kingdom and ranked second in the fastest-growing automotive brands. It also secured first place in sales of Chinese C-segment SUVs this year. This remarkable progress has strengthened Jetour’s position, making it the second-largest brand in the overall automotive sector in the Saudi market.

In 2024, Jetour continues its streak of success, maintaining first place in sales of Chinese C-segment SUVs. The Jetour "Dashing" model has gained widespread popularity among customers, achieving the top spot in Chinese C-segment SUVs up to July of this year. This model stands out for its modern design that combines elegance and innovation, powered by a 1.6-liter turbo engine with four cylinders, delivering 194 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque, offering strong performance and high fuel efficiency. Additionally, it features smart technologies that support driver safety.

In the D-segment SUVs, the Jetour T2 model excelled by securing first place among Chinese brands and second place in the Saudi market for this segment. It is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering 251 horsepower and 390 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, making the vehicle ideal for various terrains. The T2 also boasts an all-wheel-drive system and XWD system, providing high stability and responsiveness on diverse roads.

About National Motors Supplies (NMS):

National Motors Supplies (NMS) is a subsidiary of United Motors Group and the exclusive dealer for the Jetour brand in the Kingdom. The company has been laying the groundwork to be fully prepared to welcome customers, leveraging the extensive experience of United Motors Group in this field.

NMS is dedicated to delivering exceptional services at every stage of customer interaction, from its premium showrooms located in major cities, to after-sales services and spare parts availability, ensuring that customer trust is maintained and nurtured.