JDLA Architectural Engineering Consultancy LLC, part of the internationally renowned JLA Group, continues to lead the way in shaping the architectural and engineering landscape of the UAE. A family business led by Moulay Jamal Lamiri Alaoui and his son Brice Driss Lamiri, JDLA boasts over 40 years of combined experience, establishing itself as a key player in the region’s development. The firm is proud to announce a new partnership with one of the top developers in the UAE for a landmark mixed-use development on Al Reem Island.

The new project spans a total Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 110,000 m² and features two iconic 57-story towers housing 850 residential units. At the base of the towers, a dynamic podium integrates retail, commercial, and community spaces, creating a vibrant environment that enhances the overall development.

JDLA’s deep expertise in Al Reem Island is evident through its previous projects, including the luxury landmark Reem 9, developed in partnership with SAAS Properties. Additionally, JDLA is currently overseeing the construction of three more towers within the district, further solidifying its commitment to this rapidly evolving region. With highly skilled employees, JDLA is one of the few consultants in the UAE capable of executing in-house, covering both architecture and engineering disciplines from A to Z. This comprehensive approach allows JDLA to maintain full control over every phase of a project, from design inception to construction supervision and project handover.

For over 40 years, JLA Group has established strong partnerships with key industry players, consistently delivering high-quality, innovative developments across various sectors, including residential, commercial, hospitality, and mixed-use projects. These longstanding relationships and an extensive portfolio have reinforced JDLA's position as a trusted leader in the consultancy space.

As JDLA moves forward with this new landmark project, the firm is proud to contribute to the continued transformation of Al Reem Island and the broader urban landscape of the UAE. With an unwavering commitment to excellence in architecture and engineering, JDLA will continue to shape the future of the island and the communities that will call it home.