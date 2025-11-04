Initiatives in Al Haouz Province to support 100 women through sustainable income-generating projects

A community centre serving over 1,000 beneficiaries

University and research partnerships to strengthen women’s participation in education and scientific research

Morocco: Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, has launched 65 university research grants under the Jawaher Fund for the Advancement of Women’s Education in the Kingdom of Morocco, in collaboration with Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech and Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane. The initiative also includes development projects in Al Haouz Province aimed at empowering rural women and promoting sustainable livelihoods in areas affected by the September 2023 earthquake.

Nation-building begins with building the human mind

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi affirmed that nation-building begins with nurturing the human mind and providing individuals with the tools of research, knowledge, and work. She noted that “every school, university, laboratory, and innovative idea is a pillar of a more stable and advanced future, and that academic partnerships among Arab educational institutions are long-term investments in the progress of nations and in creating generations capable of creativity and innovating for the future.”

Her Highness added that the UAE, like the Kingdom of Morocco, shares a deep belief in the importance of education as the most vital path to building conscious individuals who can contribute to development in serving their country and transform their societies for the better. “Knowledge is the strongest bond that allows us to build on what unites us, and the bridge that elevates us toward a more prosperous future,” she affirmed.

Her Highness also highlighted the special place that the Kingdom of Morocco holds for His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who holds deep affection for Morocco, the land of authenticity and knowledge. She recalled His Highness’s words: “If you walk across the land of Morocco, every stone would speak and say: ‘I am here; I have a story in both its east and west.”

Her Highness’s remarks came during her official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, where she led a delegation of representatives from Sharjah’s leading development and humanitarian institutions.

Jawaher Grant for the Academic Advancement of Women in Morocco

During her visit to Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi was received by the university’s president, Mr Blaïd Bougadir, along with members of the academic and administrative staff. Her Highness toured the university’s Innovation Complex and research laboratories, where she was briefed by professors on programmes that integrate the concept of empowerment within education and scientific research.

Her Highness praised the distinction and commitment of Moroccan women to education and progress, noting that “Moroccan women have demonstrated remarkable achievements in research, knowledge, and innovation and represent an inspiring model for Arab women who contribute to their nations’ advancement through knowledge.and assist in building a bright future”

Her Highness also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) and Cadi Ayyad University, under which the Jawaher Fund for the Advancement of Women’s Education was launched in Morocco. The grant aims to encourage scientific research and expand postgraduate opportunities (master’s and doctoral) in fields including science, technology, health, social sciences, business, and finance, with a focus on integrating women’s empowerment perspectives into research methodologies and outcomes.

Under the agreement, 45 university research grants will be awarded to postgraduate students to support academic projects addressing issues of development and empowerment, thereby helping to prepare a generation of researchers capable of creating tangible impact in their academic and community environments.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by H.E. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA Women Advancement, and Mr Blaïd Bougadir, President of Cadi Ayyad University, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.

In his remarks, the University President praised Her Highness’s role in supporting youth, women, and community causes, describing her as “a pioneering Arab figure who has devoted her life to serving humanity, investing in knowledge, and advancing social values and human development.”

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi also witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) and Al Akhawayn University in Ifrane. Under this agreement, 20 university research grants will be awarded to faculty members and students across various disciplines, including science, technology, and social sciences, to promote research that incorporates women’s empowerment and strengthens their academic and social contributions.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA Women Advancement, and Dr. Amine Bensaid, President of Al Akhawayn University, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi. With this partnership, the total number of research grants offered under the Jawaher Grant programme rises to 65.

Rural empowerment initiatives

During her visit, Her Highness met with the leadership of the Mayshad Foundation in Morocco, including Ms Nezha Alaoui, Founder and President, ; Ms. Sarah Sedjari, , Secretary-General; and Mr Ahmed Akhchichine, Vice President of the Marrakech-Safi Regional Council, alongside several current and prospective beneficiaries of the Foundation’s programmes.

The meeting explored avenues for collaboration on social and economic initiatives designed to empower women in rural areas and enhance their economic participation. Her Highness listened to success stories shared by beneficiaries and learned about the challenges they faced on their path to financial independence.

“The working woman is not merely a contributor to the economy; she is a force for building and stability,” Her Highness affirmed. “Empowering her is not a social option but a developmental necessity that benefits families, communities, and nations.”

Women: A force for building and a guarantee of balance and stability

In her conversation with beneficiaries, Her Highness praised the determination of Moroccan women and commended the Mayshad Foundation’s sustained efforts in advancing women’s empowerment. “Economic empowerment is an investment in women’s potential and energy,” she said. “We do not want women only to work, but to produce, innovate, own their projects and sustainable sources of income, stand confidently on their land, and build a future worthy of their abilities and ambitions.”

Her Highness added: “We work so that every woman can choose, work, produce, and participate in development. The working woman is not merely a contributor to the economy but a force for building and a guarantee of balance and stability within the family and society.”

Tripartite agreement and development projects in Al Haouz

Following the meeting, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi witnessed the signing of a tripartite cooperation agreement between NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA), The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), and Morocco’s Mayshad Foundation. The agreement was signed by H.E. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA; H.E. Alya Al Musaiebi, Director of TBHF; and Ms. Nezha Alaoui, Founder and President of the Mayshad Foundation.

Under the agreement, two integrated development initiatives have been launched in the village of Tansghart in the Al Haouz region, aimed at empowering women and strengthening the economic and social resilience of rural communities.

Funded by NAMA Women Advancement, the first initiative focuses on improving livelihoods and advancing the economic empowerment of approximately 100 women through sheep farming and livestock production projects. Beneficiaries will be provided with skills training, infrastructure, and essential resources to establish and expand their small-scale enterprises. They will also receive training in financial literacy, marketing, and market access to ensure the sustainability of their businesses. Each participant is expected to achieve an annual income ranging between USD 1,360 and USD 3,000 starting from the second year of implementation.

The second initiative, funded by The Big Heart Foundation, aims to complete the construction and operation of an earthquake-resistant, eco-friendly rural community centre in Tansghart. The centre will serve as a comprehensive development hub providing educational, health, and economic services to more than 1,000 residents in earthquake-affected areas. It will function as a cornerstone for reconstruction efforts and a model for enhancing resilience and self-sufficiency in rural communities.

Moroccan women: a model of creativity and contribution

At the conclusion of her visit, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi praised the strong presence of Moroccan women in education, the workforce, and cultural life, affirming that they embody the spirit of determination, creativity, and generosity, and contribute actively to their society’s progress and stability.

“Every woman who learns, works, and produces lays a foundation stone in building her nation and creates an impact that lasts for generations,” said Her Highness. “The Moroccan woman is an inspiring example for us all, with her willpower and her ability to turn challenges into real accomplishments.”

Her Highness was accompanied during the visit by a delegation that included H.E. Noura Al Noman, Chairperson of the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi; H.E. Erum Mazher Alvie, Senior Advisor at the Executive Office; H.E. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA; and H.E. Alya Al Musaiebi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation, along with several members of both organisations’ teams.

