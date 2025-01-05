Dr. Adel Abdel Jawad, Chairman of Jawad Developments, stated that the company will begin delivering units in Val Plaza Mall, West Cairo, in Q1 2026, describing it as one of the company’s standout developments in west Cairo.

Abdel Jawad said that Val Plaza is approaching the final stages of construction, with 80% of the concrete work already completed. Building and finishing works for the project are set to begin in 2025.

He added that the project represents a valuable addition to the company’s portfolio and reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality developments that meet customer expectations.

The company’s chairman disclosed that the project is progressing according to a well-structured timeline, reflecting the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality developments while adhering to scheduled deadlines.

He emphasized that Val Plaza is a standout addition to the company’s real estate offerings in the Egyptian market, particularly amidst the growing demand for mixed-use projects.

Val Plaza mall boasts a modern design and a strategic location in west Cairo, enhancing its investment appeal. The project is a mixed-use development that integrates commercial, administrative, and medical spaces to meet diverse market needs, Abdel Jawad noted.

For his part, Ayman Nawar, Chief Commercial Officer of Jawad Developments, highlighted that the project covers an area of 6,250 sqm and includes 212 mixed-use units, comprising 100 commercial units located on the ground and first floors, alongside 112 administrative and medical units on the second and third floors.

Nawar stated that the company has retained around 20% of the units, which have not yet been released for sale, presenting outstanding investment opportunities for future clients.

Nawar further noted that sales have surpassed EGP 1bn, with completed construction work valued at EGP 450m.

He added that the company has partnered with the global firm LG to implement state-of-the-art electromechanical systems, ensuring the project is equipped with cutting-edge technological solutions.

He said, “The project stands as a strategic investment, solidifying the company’s position in real estate market. Val Plaza is more than just a development; it embodies a comprehensive vision that reflects the company’s dedication to offering innovative and exceptional real estate solutions tailored to market needs. Committed to delivering an unparalleled client experience, the company prioritizes meticulous attention to detail to guarantee both quality and excellence.”

Dr. Adel Abdel Jawad, Chairman of Jawad Developments, revealed the company’s plans to launch a new fully integrated residential project that includes commercial and administrative properties as part of its expansion strategy in west Cairo. The project aims to meet the demands of the Egyptian real estate market by offering high-standard residential units aligned with customer aspirations.

Abdel Jawad pointed out that the company will officially announce the new project at the beginning of this year, noting that Jawad Developments is currently exploring the development of a range of unique and diverse projects in strategic locations within west Cairo, particularly in New Sheikh Zayed and 6th of October cities.

According to Abdel Jawad, west Cairo is one of the most prominent commercial and residential areas in the capital, boasting a strategic location that connects it to all parts of the city via major roads such as the 26th of July Corridor and Wahat Road. This makes it an attractive option for both commercial and residential investments.

He explained that the area is experiencing rapid urban development, reflecting increased demand for commercial and residential projects, particularly in Sheikh Zayed and 6th of October. Additionally, the region’s advanced infrastructure and modern facilities create an ideal environment for living and working, further enhancing its appeal to various segments of society.

Abdel Jawad concluded by highlighting that this area is set to emerge as a leading investment destination in the near future, reflecting the company’s strategic vision for investing in this thriving region.