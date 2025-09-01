Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Jamjoom Fashion Trading Company (“Jamjoom Fashion” or the “Company”), a leading Saudi-based apparel and lifestyle group and a pioneer in creating and scaling brands across the KSA and the Middle East, and the group behind Nayomi and Mihyar, today announces the price range for its initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”) and the start of the offering period for Qualified Investors.

The price range for the Offering has been set between SAR 140 – 145 per share (the “Price Range”). This implies an offering size between SAR 334 million (USD 89 million) and SAR 346 million (USD 92 million), implying a total market capitalization at listing between SAR 1,113 million (USD 297 million) and SAR 1,152 million (USD 307 million). The offering period commences today, 01 September 2025G and ends by close of business on 04 September 2025G.

Highlights of the Offering

The Offer Shares will be listed and traded on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (“Nomu” or the “Parallel Market”) following, and subject to, the completion of the Offering and listing formalities with the CMA and the Saudi Exchange.

The Offering consists of 2,384,340 Offer Shares, representing 30% of the Company’s issued share capital.

The Company is 100% owned by Kamal Osman Jamjoom Trading Company (the “Selling Shareholder” or “KOJ Trading”), and the Offering will be through the sale of a portion of KOJ Trading’s shares.

Following the Offering, the Selling Shareholder will continue to hold the majority of shares equating to 70% ownership interest in the Company’s share capital.

The Selling Shareholder is subject to a 12-month lock-up period from the commencement of trading of the Company’s shares on the Exchange, during which it may not dispose of any of its shares. After the lock-up period, it may dispose of its shares without the CMA’s approval.

The Offer Shares will only be offered to Qualified Investors, according to the definition of Qualified Investor in the CMA Glossary and as defined in the prospectus of the Offering.

The minimum number of shares for subscription is 10 shares for each Qualified Investor, noting that the maximum subscription is 396,595 shares for each Qualified Investor.

The last day to receive subscription applications and the payment of subscription money is Thursday 04 September 2025.

The final allocation for the Offer Shares will be announced no later than on 09 September 2025G (the “Allocation Date”), and the surplus will be refunded within two Business Days from the Allocation Date, and there will be no commissions or deductions from the Lead Manager or the Receiving Agents, and the surplus will be refunded no later than on 11 September 2025G. The allocation of Offer Shares will be determined at the discretion of the Financial Advisor in consultation with the Company.

With respect to the Offering, the Company appointed EFG Hermes KSA as financial advisor (“Financial Advisor”) and lead manager (“Lead Manager”).

Al Rajhi Capital, SNB Capital Company, Saudi Fransi Capital, Riyad Capital, Al Bilad Investment, Al Jazira Capital, Investment Securities and Brokerage Company, Derayah Financial, Alinma Capital, Arab National Bank Financial, Yaqeen Capital, Alkhabeer Capital, Al-Awwal Investment (SAB Invest), Saham Capital Financial Company, GIB Capital, EFG Hermes KSA, Musharaka Capital, and Awaed Alosool Capital act as Receiving Agents (collectively, the “Receiving Agents”) for Qualified Investors.

Transaction Timeline:

Offering Period Ends 04 September 2025G Allocation of Shares 09 September 2025G Refund of Excess Monies (if any) 11 September 2025G

Trading of the Company’s shares on the Saudi Exchange is expected to commence after all relevant regulatory requirements are satisfied. Trading will be announced on the Saudi Exchange’s website (www. saudiexchange.sa).

For more information about the IPO, visit www.jamjoomfashion.com/ipo

