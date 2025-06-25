Vehicles designed with advanced features such as intelligent driving systems, 360° cameras, adaptive cruise control, and more.

UAE, Dubai: Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, announced its participation and will showcase its sustainable mobility solutions at Mobility Live Middle East 2025. Taking place on June 24–25, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this year’s conference is focused on the theme “The Future of Mobility”, bringing together disruptive innovators, cutting-edge technology, and industry stakeholders to foster dialogue and promote collaboration.

As part of Jameel Motors, ongoing commitment to sustainability and pioneering innovation, it will showcase Farizon, a revolutionary New Energy Commercial Vehicle brand under Geely Holding Group. With a bold vision for zero-carbon transportation, Farizon is the first commercial vehicle brand to offer a complete lineup of new energy products and is rapidly expanding its international footprint, including in the Middle East through its partnership with Jameel Motors.

"Mobility Live Middle East provides the perfect platform for us to showcase Farizon’s pioneering advancements in sustainable mobility. At Jameel Motors, we believe that the future of transportation is rooted in innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to zero-carbon solutions. Farizon’s groundbreaking vehicles underscore this vision, and we are excited to bring these technologies to the UAE and beyond”, said Haluk Aki, General Manager Farizon UAE

Farizon represents the future of commercial mobility, with a range of advanced electric and alternative fuel vehicles designed for sustainability and user-centric innovation. Farizon’s flagship models include the Farizon SV (SuperVAN), with versatile configurations and intelligent features, and the Farizon H9E, a light truck crafted for optimal performance.

At the event, Jameel Motors will spotlight an array of advanced Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) aimed at commercial utilization through its SUPERVAN passenger and panel series. The SUPERVAN series comprises electric panel vans tailored for urban logistics and last-mile delivery, available in various models depending on battery capacity, cargo space, and driving range. These range from a 67 kWh battery with a 376 km range to larger options up to 106.4 kWh, coupled with advanced features like an infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and adaptive cruise control. Both compact and high-roof variants offer flexibility in cargo handling.

Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognised commercial and passenger vehicle brands and has operations in more than 10 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia. This event participation marks another step in Jameel Motors’ expansion in the region, as it continues to harness innovation for the future of mobility.

About Jameel Motors

Jameel Motors is a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands. It has international operations in over 10 countries, including the UK, UAE, Türkiye, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Japan, China, Australia, Monaco, South Africa and Poland. Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands, including Toyota, Lexus, BYD, GAC Motor, MG Motor, Farizon Auto, Geely Auto, Changan Automobile and Hino. Jameel Motors’ deep market knowledge as an independent international distributor enables its OEM partners to grow closer to their customers, driving both market share and sustainable growth with high customer satisfaction and loyalty.

For more information on Jameel Motors activities in the UAE, please visit http://www.farizonauto.ae

About Farizon

Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group is the commercial vehicle sector of Geely Holding Group. With the support of Geely Holding Group's Central Research Institute, Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group has founded China's largest new energy commercial vehicle research institute. It is responsible for the R&D of a new generation of green and intelligent commercial vehicle products based on passenger vehicle technology. It has formed two core technology routes of “Methanol-Hydrogen + Electric". Farizon has become China’s first commercial vehicle brand to offer a full range of new energy product. Farizon is committed to becoming a comprehensive intelligent and green transportation technology service provider.

In 2024, Farizon has defended its championship in the Chinese market and also reached the milestone of 300,000-unit sales, becoming the first new energy commercial vehicle brand who ever achieved this goal.

For more information regarding Zhejiang Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group please refer to the official website at https://global.geelycv.com/

