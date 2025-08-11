Jameel Motors is building on 80 years of automotive excellence as a distributor and mobility solutions provider.

OMODA & JAECOO is a fast-growing global automotive brand known for bold design, cutting-edge technology, and sustainability.

This marks a new market entry for both Jameel Motors and OMODA & JAECOO.

Iraq is a newborn market for NEVs, presenting significant opportunities for investment and growth.

Baghdad, Iraq: Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, has been appointed as the official distributor of OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automotive brand under the Chery Group umbrella, in Iraq. Jameel Motors won the distribution agreement through a competitive process involving both local and international companies.

This marks a new market entry for Jameel Motors and OMODA & JAECOO, where they will be tapping into Iraq’s rapidly growing automotive sector, which accounts for 8–10% of all imports to the country. With strong demand for New Energy Vehicles (NEV) driven by a young, tech-savvy urban population, this agreement supports Jameel Motors’ inorganic growth and multi-brand expansion in the region, aiming to enhance personal mobility options for Iraqi drivers.

Jameel Motors will initially distribute the OMODA C5 and C7, and the JAECOO J5, J7, and J8 models, with sales aimed to commence in Q4 2025. OMODA & JAECOO is part of Chery Group - China’s fourth-largest automaker and among the fastest-growing on the global stage, known for its innovation, design and advanced technology in delivering customer-centric mobility solutions. It has expanded to over 40 markets, earning international recognition and a global customer base of over 500,000.

Jasmmine Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Jameel Motors stated: “We are proud to be working with Chery Group to introduce OMODA & JAECOO to Iraq, a dynamic and increasingly sophisticated automotive market. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering advanced, sustainable, and design-forward mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of drivers. Together with Chery Group, we look forward to shaping the future of personal transportation in Iraq.”

Jameel Motors in Iraq will be headed by Kamal Sultan, a skilled automotive professional with over 10 years of extensive experience in the Iraqi market. Having played a key role in the growth and network expansion of Toyota Iraq, as well as contributing to Nissan Iraq from its inception, Sultan brings with him strong expertise in sales, after-sales service, and marketing strategies. He has also been instrumental in establishing Geely Iraq, Hongqi Iraq, Sixt Rental Car, and Iraq’s first automotive service chain. His deep industry knowledge and strategic insight make him a valuable leader in Iraq’s automotive sector.

Kamal Sultan, Country Manager, Jameel Motors Iraq stated: "Launching OMODA & JAECOO in Iraq marks an exciting new chapter for Jameel Motors. With a young and connected population driving demand for premium and technologically advanced vehicles, Iraq presents significant opportunities. We are committed to building a strong local presence with Chery Group’s customer-centric products, to serve this rapidly growing market."

With a focus on localized operations at its overseas production bases, Chery Group is committed to the sustainable advancement of regional automotive industries through local job creation and the export of intelligent manufacturing standards and management expertise. Through its brand OMODA & JAECOO, the Group is set to drive forward a new era of automotive excellence, with a strong focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognised commercial and passenger vehicle brands and has operations in more than 10 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia. This agreement marks another milestone as Jameel Motors continues to expand internationally and harness innovation for the future of mobility.

For more information, please visit jameelmotors.com and www.omodajaecoo.iq.

About Jameel Motors

Jameel Motors is a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands. It has international operations in over 10 countries, including the UK, UAE, Türkiye, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Japan, China, Australia, Monaco, South Africa, Poland and Italy. Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands, including Toyota, Lexus, BYD, GAC Motor, MG Motor, Farizon Auto, Changan Automobile and Hino. Jameel Motors’ deep market knowledge as an independent international distributor enables its OEM partners to grow closer to their customers, driving both market share and sustainable growth with high customer satisfaction and loyalty.

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO was first unveiled and released at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, and it is now the second anniversary. As the fastest-growing new player in the European market, OMODA&JAECOO has successfully established a presence in 44 countries and regions, built over 1,300 global sales and service networks, gained the trust of 500,000 car owners, and accumulated 7 million fans on social media platforms, showing strong global influence and brand appeal.

For more information, please visit: omodajaecoo.com

