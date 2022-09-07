Dubai, United Arab Emirates: JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, has today announced the company will officially stop using the Tejari brand name and will now be known as JAGGAER throughout the region and globally.

The company, which has already been utilising the name in the Middle East, will now solely be referred to as JAGGAER, completing the final transition in the UAE. The company name rebrand is in line with the launch of its Autonomous Commerce offering, which was announced earlier this year and provides a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, and partners on a cloud-based platform.

The solution aims to create a frictionless commerce experience and boost efficiency for buyers and suppliers through the application of automation and AI, enabling both parties to reduce time spent on routine tasks and focus on activities that add value.

Jim Bureau, JAGGAER CEO, said: "In the last 20 years, consumer commerce has dramatically changed from the brick-and-mortar retail experience, typically characterised by limited selection and inconvenience to a fully realised e-commerce experience. Now, consumers have a world of choice, competitive pricing, and superior service levels.

“We are replicating this through our Autonomous Commerce offering and providing enterprise buyers with more dependable sources of supply, greater selection, and lower prices. With the switch to JAGGAER in the Middle East, the business will continue to provide an elevated service to all customers in the region but brings the highly successful team in line with the rest of the world.”

Over $500 billion worth of goods flows frictionlessly through the JAGGAER Enterprise Commerce Network every year. The company leverages AI and machine learning, with intelligent procurement solutions providing enterprise buyers and suppliers with smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. JAGGAER solutions autonomously execute many repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce.

Hany Mosbeh, Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa, JAGGAER, said: “The JAGGER brand is recognised around the world as a leader in helping procurement teams achieve excellence across indirect, direct, services and CapEx spending. We’re committed to continuing this in the Middle East and see the change in brand as a commitment to our customers and our growth here in the region.”

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flows frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success.

