Riyadh, KSA — Jadwa Investment, a leading investment management and advisory firm in the Middle East, announced the launch of its new mobile application, ‘the Jadwa Investment app’, as part of the firm’s continuous efforts to enhance its client service and experience.

Following Jadwa’s new corporate website and web portal, the app is the firm’s latest milestone in offering its clients a seamless digital experience. Using the new app, clients can access a comprehensive suite of features, allowing them to manage their digital investments effortlessly through their mobile phones.

Commenting on the launch, Tariq Al-Sudairy, Managing Director and CEO of Jadwa Investment, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of the Jadwa Investment app. Client service is at the heart of our business, and a seamless, state-of-the-art client interface is of vital importance to us.”

Ghannam Suliman Al-Ghannam, Head of Private and Institutional Client Investments, added, "Our digital channels—from online account opening and KYC updates to the web portal and new mobile app—leverage technology for the benefit of our clients. While our dedicated relationship managers will continue to provide personalized client service, the introduction of our mobile app gives our clients immediate access to their own investments at any time.”

Through the new mobile application, clients can review their investments and download their account statements online, subscribe to (and redeem from) Jadwa’s investment funds, transfer money across their accounts, and trade on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) in real time.

The Jadwa Investment app is now available for download on the App Store, Google Play and Huawei App Gallery.

To learn more:

Download the Jadwa Investment app.

Login to the Jadwa Investment portal.

Watch a short introductory video.

About Jadwa Investment

Jadwa Investment is a leading investment management and advisory firm in the MENA region, offering its clients an expanding universe of Shariah-compliant investments. Headquartered in Riyadh with three regional offices, the firm has SAR 86 billion in client assets under management and advisement. Its clients include government entities, local and international institutional investors, leading family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Jadwa Investment is licensed by the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia (CMA) as a capital market institution, with registration number 6034-37.

Media contacts

For more information, kindly contact:

media@jadwa.com