Dubai – Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, recently announced the launch of its new proposition for businesses owned by UAE Nationals.

Under the name Emirati Business, the new product offers a full suite of improved offerings and services to empower UAE National business owners under the bank’s business banking segment, according to a press release.

Emirates NBD’s new package aims to empower businesses owned by UAE Nationals while resonating with the bank’s deep commitment to the Emirati business community. This is in addition to offering a host of personal benefits to UAE National customers.

The businesses owned by UAE nationals that opt for the new package can open their account digitally with a low minimum balance threshold of AED 25,000 and receive fee waivers on fall-below fees for the first six months.

The Emirati Business customers will also receive preferential fees and charges on banking services, special discounted interest rates on business vehicle loans and free online local and international remittances through businessONLINE.

Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, Rohit Garg, said: “As a National banking group, Emirates NBD deeply commits to the UAE Vision and creation of considerable value for our stakeholders to advance the Nation’s progress.”

Garg noted: “Our Emirati Business package is a curated proposition with tailored offerings for Emirati businesses to thrive and accelerate their growth to the next level. We hope this new proposition helps UAE Nationals to innovate and create excellence in their entrepreneurial journeys.”

From his side, Hamad Zayed, Head of Client Relationship, Business Banking, said: “We have offered a banking platform that aligns with their banking and lifestyle needs, based on targeted research. As a homegrown financial institution, we are focused on empowering UAE Nationals by anticipating their business needs and offering innovative offerings.”

In 2024, Emirates NBD achieved net profits after tax worth AED 23 billion while its total income hit AED 44.13 billion.

Source: Mubasher

