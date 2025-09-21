Cairo, Egypt – IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a management agreement with Jadeer Group for a new Hotel Indigo property in New Cairo. The signing strengthens IHG’s growing Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in Northern Africa and adds another distinctive hotel to the Group’s presence in Egypt.

The 120-room Hotel Indigo New Cairo is set to open in 2031 as part of Red (G), a mixed-use development featuring residences, retail, and hospitality offerings. Located on North 90 Street, one of New Cairo's most prominent neighbourhoods, the hotel will be situated close to the New Administrative Capital and the American University in Cairo, as well as emerging business and leisure destinations.

As one of IHG’s lifestyle brands, Hotel Indigo properties offer a gateway to some of the world’s most inspiring locations. Just as no two neighbourhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are the same, taking inspiration from the area around each hotel to inform all aspects of the guest experience, from the hotel’s boutique design approach to locally inspired restaurants.

True to the brand’s ethos, Hotel Indigo New Cairo will reflect the uniqueness of its neighbourhood, weaving the city’s rich heritage and contemporary spirit into every guest experience. Located in one of the capital’s most dynamic districts, the hotel’s design will celebrate its surroundings and embody Hotel Indigo’s promise of making travel inspiring through authentic, culturally rich experiences.

Moreover, Jadeer Group, a leading force in Egypt’s real estate market with over 19 years of experience, proudly announces its partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts to launch Egypt’s first Hotel Indigo within its flagship Red (G) project in New Cairo.

Commenting on this milestone, Mohamed Abo ElKheir, CEO of Jadeer Group, said: “Our partnership with IHG for Hotel Indigo New Cairo marks an important milestone towards our vision for Red (G). The Hotel Indigo brand, a brand renowned for combining lifestyle and culture, is a great fit for New Cairo. We are confident this hotel will attract both local and international travellers, offering a unique hospitality experience that tells the vibrant story of the neighbourhood.”

Operating through three specialized subsidiaries—Grow Contracting Company, Pantera Finishing and Interior Design Company, and Jadeer Development Company—Jadeer Group continues to expand its impact.

Jadeer has successfully delivered more than 75 residential and commercial projects valued at over 8 billion EGP, and its pipeline includes 5 upcoming developments across mixed-use, residential, and hospitality segments, representing approximately 20 billion EGP.

Among its signature projects are Obex: a financial district in New Capital, where smart investment meets prime location, Code: a bold statement in the heart of the New Capital redefining work and lifestyle, Garnet: timeless elegance in New Cairo blending nature and luxury, and Red (G): the crown jewel, an integrated destination of residences, retail, and hospitality, featuring Egypt’s first Hotel Indigo in partnership with IHG, and another upcoming project at a very prime location.

Together, these landmark projects reflect Jadeer Group’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Egypt is a priority market for IHG, and we are excited to partner with Jadeer Group for a new Hotel Indigo in New Cairo. The area is rapidly emerging as a hub for business, education, and lifestyle, making it an ideal location for a brand that celebrates uniqueness and thrives in culture and design-rich neighborhoods.

He added: “This strategic signing underscores our commitment to Cairo’s hospitality sector and supporting Egypt’s National Tourism Strategy. We are proud to be bringing a range of brands from our global portfolio to cater to the diverse traveler profiles visiting the country.”

IHG currently operates eight hotels in Egypt across four brands – InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites – with a strong pipeline of 22 hotels scheduled to open in the coming years, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to Egypt’s hospitality sector.