Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Jad Global Real Estate Development announced the groundbreaking of its new project, "171 Garden Heights," with a total investment of AED 250 million, located within the Jumeirah Garden City development, spearheaded by Meraas.

"171 Garden Heights" features 171 fully furnished residential units, including studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. The project blends luxury living with smart investment opportunities, setting a new benchmark for sophisticated urban lifestyles in Dubai, close to key landmarks such as Sheikh Zayed Road, the Dubai Exhibition Centre, DIFC, Emirates Towers, Downtown Dubai, City Walk, and Jumeirah.

This project marks the official sales launch and signifies a new milestone in Jad Global’s development journey. The company plans to launch additional projects in Jumeirah Garden City over the coming months, with total investments exceeding AED 1 billion.

The project offers a suite of premium amenities designed to elevate the resident experience, including an infinity pool, a spacious social clubhouse, a fully equipped fitness center with state-of-the-art facilities, and electric vehicle charging stations.

Jumeirah Garden City’s strategic location, bolstered by modern infrastructure and a planned metro station, ensures it remains a top destination for lucrative real estate investments and high-quality living.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammed Al Sheikh, Co-Founder of Jad Global, said, “Our team has successfully developed numerous landmark projects across Dubai, cementing the city's reputation as a global hub for luxury real estate. Our extensive experience in the sector allows us to deliver iconic projects that reflect Dubai’s spirit of innovation and ambition."

He added, “171 Garden Heights represents our renewed commitment to creating vibrant communities that align with Dubai’s vision of a sustainable and forward-thinking future. This project aims to surpass expectations and bring additional value to Dubai’s dynamic real estate market."

All units in "171 Garden Heights" come fully furnished with exquisite designs, providing residents with an unparalleled living experience. The project offers an ideal opportunity for both long-term residence and short-term holiday rentals, delivering attractive investment prospects with flexible leasing options and high returns.

About Jad Global Real Estate Development LLC

Jad Global is synonymous with excellence, blending generosity and commitment in every project they undertake. Founded by seasoned industry leaders, they specialize in crafting premium real estate experiences that combine innovative design, exceptional quality, and strong investment returns. More than just buildings, our developments are thoughtfully designed communities where lasting value and superior living converge. With a focus on transparency and integrity, Jad Global is your trusted partner in shaping exceptional real estate journeys.