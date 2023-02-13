Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - J&T Express named “Last Mile Delivery Company of the year” by KSA Logistics & Transport Awards 2023. The award ceremony was held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 9 February 2023 and was attended by a host of local, regional, and international industry leaders and decision-makers who gathered to celebrate exceptional businesses and outstanding peers. The award recognized J&T Express' exceptional leadership and achievements in the last-mile delivery segment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Since its official network expansion and establishment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in January 2022, J&T Express achieved full coverage of all local provinces and regions in both countries.

In the Kingdom, the last mile-delivery service covers 100% of the kingdom, supported by seven sorting centres, 40 self-owned stations nationwide, and 3,000 personnel, all working in harmony to offer unparalleled services for its customers.

Commenting on this win, Jane Wan, General Manager, J&T Express KSA said, “We take great pride in being recognized as “Last Mile Delivery Company” by the prestigious Transport and Logistics Awards 2023, and in swiftly reinforcing our position as a key player in a highly contested sector. This is our first award in the GCC region; it is a testament to our relentless efforts to offer our customers fast, reliable, cost-efficient services, and our unwavering commitment to deploying our long-standing global experience and knowledge in contributing to furthering the success of the logistics sector in the GCC region.”

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing markets in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express’ network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil, and Egypt.

The KSA Transport and Logistics Awards is a prestigious recognition program for the transport and logistics industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The awards program showcases the best practices, innovations, and achievements of the companies and individuals who are driving the industry forward.

