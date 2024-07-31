Cairo, Egypt: The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Informatique Education for Technology to enhance joint cooperation and enable the company to benefit from the high-quality training, consultation, assessment, and certification services provided by the Agency’s Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC).

This memorandum complements the ongoing cooperation between the SECC, of ITIDA, and Informatique, aiming to give access to the company's employees to upskill through training and international accreditation services. The Center will allow them to develop their software products offered to their clients from various governmental and private educational institutions, both locally and regionally.

ITIDA aims to provide a comprehensive umbrella of training, consulting, and international accreditation services for local and international software companies operating in Egypt, contributing to enabling and encouraging these companies to apply global software engineering standards, enhancing Egypt's position as a leading hub for software development and technology services.

The MoU also stipulates the exchange of expertise and practical experiences in software industry between the two parties, with the goal of closely understanding the industry's needs and participating in specialized events organized by the Agency. These experiences and expertise will be transferred to the audience of these events, consisting of specialized software engineers, contributing to raising their level of knowledge and efficiency.

Engineer Ahmed El-Zaher, ITIDA CEO, underlined the Agency's commitment to help Egyptian companies build and develop competitive capabilities, offer best software products and reliable services, and achieve growth. He added that the Agency, through the SECC experts, aims to transfer experiences and the latest trends in the software industry to small- and medium-sized companies, assisting them in applying these practices in their operations and obtaining international accreditation, thereby enhancing their production efficiency and ability to offer innovative solutions that meet market needs.

As part of the memorandum of understanding, this partnership will provide Informatique with a wide range of services and consultations in the digital transformation, software engineering, and IT services management. Additionally, the company will benefit from the new training programs and consultations offered by the Center in the areas of integrated software development and operation (DevOps), and the integration of artificial intelligence with software development processes.

Dr. Mostafa Saleh, Informatique’s Chairman, expressed his pleasure in signing this memorandum, noting that "this cooperation reflects our commitment to developing our employees' skills and enhancing their efficiency in IT, which will significantly contribute to boosting our competitive capabilities at both local and regional levels." He added that "Informatique" is proud to be one of the leading companies to collaborate with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology since its establishment, and the company's relationship extends with various bodies affiliated with the ministry. He pointed out that Informatique obtained the CMMI from SECC.

Engineer Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA, and Dr. Mostafa Saleh, Informatique’s Chairman of the Board, signed the MoU, in the presence of Dr. Haitham Hamza, Acting Chairman of the Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC), Dr. Ismail Taha, Vice Chairman of Informatique's Board, and a number of leaders from the Agency and the company.

The SECC, established in 2001, offers services based on providing training, consultation, assessment, and certification in various fields of software engineering and IT services management. These fields include CMMI, COBIT® 2019, DevOps, Agile Methods, ITIL®, the TOGAF Framework, and other global frameworks and methodologies, all aimed at elevating the level of software engineering and enhancing competences in the industry.