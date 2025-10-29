Dubai, UAE – Italy continues to reinforce its position as a global leader in the jewellery and gemstone sector, with exports to the UAE reaching €836.9 million in the first 7 months of 2025, capturing a 7.9% market share and securing the country’s rank as the third-largest jewellery exporter to the Emirates. This growth, up 13.72% year-on-year, reflects strong regional demand for Italian-made jewellery, celebrated for its artistry, innovation and design excellence.

Italy will showcase this success at the Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD) 2025 exhibition, taking place from 11–13 November at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. The Italian Pavilion, organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will host over 50 leading Italian jewellers, innovators and technology specialists. Visitors can explore advanced manufacturing techniques, sustainable innovations and contemporary design, while the Italian Jewellery Lounge will provide a dedicated space for networking with regional buyers, investors and partners.

"Italy’s participation in JGTD Dubai underscores the strength of our bilateral trade relations and our shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and excellence. Italian companies bring a heritage of design and manufacturing that complements the UAE’s status as a global hub for luxury and creativity", said Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.

The UAE remains a key gateway for international jewellery trade, supported by robust consumer demand, tax-free shopping, and a thriving tourism sector. According to the World Gold Council, the country ranks fifth worldwide in gold jewellery demand, reaching nearly 40 tonnes in Q2 2024. This positions Dubai as a strategic launchpad for Italian brands expanding across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

"The Italian jewellery and gemstone sector is recognized globally for its quality, innovation, and design excellence. The UAE market has consistently served as a prime destination for our jewellery products, which have represented our leading export category to the country for many years. JGTD offers an ideal platform for Italian companies to showcase their expertise, connect with partners, and reinforce Italy’s reputation as a trusted and innovative trade partner in one of the world’s most dynamic luxury markets”, " said Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency in the UAE.

Industry Insight: A Market Shining Brighter

Global demand for fine jewellery is projected to exceed USD 340 billion by 2030, driven by emerging markets, investment-oriented buyers, and technological advancements in design and production. The Middle East remains a major contributor to global consumption of gold and diamond jewellery.

Italy’s jewellery industry, employing over 30,000 artisans in hubs such as Vicenza, Arezzo, and Valenza, continues to lead through digital transformation, sustainable sourcing, and traceability systems, maintaining its position as a global benchmark for quality and innovation.

JGTD has emerged as a premier international platform for the jewellery and gemstone industry, attracting top brands, suppliers and buyers worldwide. For Italy, the exhibition is a strategic opportunity to strengthen partnerships, highlight technological innovation, and reinforce leadership in fine jewellery design and production. Visitors will experience the latest in Italian jewellery design, gemstone processing, and advanced manufacturing technology, showcasing how Italian excellence continues to shape the future of global luxury.

Italian Pavilion – Stand SC20

Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD)

11–13 November 2025

Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City

