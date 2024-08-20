Istituto Marangoni Dubai has announced the return of its comprehensive design courses as the new academic year commences in October 2024. With a rich legacy of nurturing creative talent, the institute continues to offer cutting-edge programs in Visual and Interior Design, equipping students with the skills and knowledge to excel in the dynamic and competitive design industry.

The BA in Visual Design at Istituto Marangoni Dubai is designed to empower students with a broad and in-depth understanding of visual communication. In the first year, students immerse themselves in the foundational principles of design and image production, mastering the art of creating compelling still advertising campaigns. The second year advances into motion graphics, video editing and interaction design, providing students with the expertise to craft engaging multimedia content. The third year delves into the complexities of 3D graphics and undertakes projects that integrate content creation and communication.

Throughout the program, students will gain proficiency in essential design software, including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Dimension, Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects, Cinema 4D, and CAD. This hands-on experience ensures that graduates are well-prepared to enter the workforce with a robust portfolio and a diverse skill set across graphic design, printing technologies, publishing graphics, layout and editorial design, typography, multimedia design, branding and visual identity, UI/UX, exhibit design, and infographics.

Meanwhile the BA in Interior Design at Istituto Marangoni Dubai approaches the understanding and interpretation of space, combining technical design skills with contemporary aesthetics. Over the course of three years, students learn to enhance the way we live by thoughtfully considering elements such as color, layout, acoustics, lighting, furniture and fabrics.

Participants are trained to respond to the unique identity of each space, addressing the physical wellbeing and performance needs of the environment. The curriculum covers a range of interior design applications, including residential, commercial, retail, high end hospitality, public spaces and exhibition design.

Students explore the history and evolution of interior design, appreciating it as both an art form and a science. Real-world project development is a cornerstone of the program, with students collaborating on industry projects, from concept through to final presentation. This practical experience, combined with professional feedback and guidance, ensures that graduates are ready to tackle diverse challenges in contemporary architectural and interior design practices.

Istituto Marangoni Dubai remains committed to providing a holistic and immersive educational experience, fostering creativity, innovation and professional growth. With the new academic year 2024, the institute invites aspiring designers to embark on a transformative journey that will shape the future of visual and interior design in the Middle East and globally.