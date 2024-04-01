In response to the development in the Beauty & Fragrances market, Istituto Marangoni Dubai has rolled out the first of its kind undergraduate and professional development programmes dedicated to Fragrances and Cosmetics.

According to a McKinsey study, the global beauty sector currently weighs $427 billion and is expected to reach $580 billion by 2027, with an average growth of 6% in the coming years. Sectors such as makeup and haircare recorded the greatest progression, with an increase of 18% in makeup and 17% in haircare. Perfumes account for over a third of global beauty turnover (36%), and the sector shows value growth of 11%.

Istituto Marangoni Dubai introduces a three-year bachelor’s degree ‘Fashion Management - Fragrances & Cosmetics’, validated by CAA, providing students a pathway into the beauty industry through in-depth understanding of its business models, the fundamental role of licensing for the production, and marketing of perfume and cosmetic lines of Fashion Houses. The institute is also launching a professional development course on ‘Product Management for Fragrances and Cosmetics’. The intensive one-year course offers a comprehensive understanding of the skills and knowledge required for building a successful product management career in the luxury fragrance and cosmetic industry. Both programmes are scheduled to commence in September 2024.

Two new Master's programmes have recently begun at the Milan branch, having just received AFAM academic validation from the Ministry of University and Research. The first programme is in Fragrance and Cosmetics Brand Management and Licensing, while the second focuses on Marketing and Communication Management for Fragrances and Cosmetics. Both programmes have a diverse and internationally focused student body. Additionally, a new three-year course in Fragrances and Cosmetics Product and Communication, also validated by AFAM, will commence in October 2024.

The Florence School is planning to launch a Master's program in Olfactory Experience Management for the Luxury Industry, accredited by AFAM. This program aims to provide professionals with specialized skills for creating immersive luxury experiences.

In the rapidly evolving context of the Beauty & Fragrances industry, the launch of targeted university courses is a strategically important initiative for Istituto Marangoni, which will be integrated into the institute’s global curriculum. The institute announced the specialised courses at a press conference, held last week in Milan, Italy, featuring Alessandra Gallone, delegated advisor to the Minister of University and Research; Ambra Martone, President of Accademia del Profumo; and Gianluca Toniolo, Operating CEO of Dolce&Gabbana Beauty.

This initiative involves expanding the training offerings with the expertise of a professional team and prestigious partnerships with key global institutions such as the Accademia del Profumo and Cosmetica Italia, as well as with key industry players like Officine Santa Maria Novella, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, Symrise, and others.

Stefania Valenti, Managing Director of the Group, said: “We are the first group in the world to have launched a structured training programme in higher education focusing on the beauty and fragrances industry with a strong international scope. We are proud that Istituto Marangoni Dubai is bringing this forward-thinking curriculum to students and young professionals in the region, and we firmly believe that, similar to the fashion industry, the beauty and fragrances sector will also require managers with a global mindset, strong flexibility, and brand-building skills."

Encouraging educational programmes, such as the ones offered by institutions like Istituto Marangoni Dubai, is essential to effectively address the challenges related to innovation, internationalisation, and development. New generations of professionals are offered a unique opportunity to enhance knowledge in the Middle East, known for its significance in the beauty sector and as one of the world’s top perfume markets.