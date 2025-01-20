Dubai - UAE — ISG Middle East, a leading fitout and construction business, is excited to announce its acquisition by BlueSkye Investments LLC, a US and UK-based investment firm specializing in the acquisition and management of high-value assets across multiple sectors. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in ISG Middle East's evolution, strengthening its capacity to deliver enhanced value to clients while continuing to uphold its commitment to business and operational excellence.

Under the new ownership, ISG Middle East will continue to build on its core values of integrity, innovation, and customer-centric solutions, ensuring a seamless integration with BluSkye Investments LLC. The acquisition provides ISG Middle East with access to additional resources, and a broader network of expertise, positioning the company for accelerated growth and increased market presence.

"We are excited to join forces with BluSkye Investments LLC," said Steve Ramsden, Managing Director of ISG Middle East. "This acquisition is an exceptional step forward as it allows us to leverage BluSkye Investments LLC’ extensive capabilities while continuing to focus on delivering the high-quality services and operational excellence our clients expect from us. Together, we will be able to offer even greater solutions and expand our impact across the industry."

The partnership aligns with both companies' commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and a customer-centric approach. As ISG Middle East integrates with BluSkye Investments LLC, clients and supply chain partners can look forward to a seamless experience, enhanced service offerings, and the continued dedication to quality that has been the hallmark of ISG’s operations.

Andrew Craig, CEO of Bluskye Investments LLC, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition:

"We are thrilled to welcome ISG Middle East into the Bluskye family. This is a remarkable company with an exceptional reputation as a Tier-1 contractor in one of the most dynamic and competitive markets in the world. We are excited to build upon ISG Middle East’s strong foundations, supporting its talented team and exploring new avenues for growth, including diversification into the prime villa market in Dubai and new construction projects. This acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in high-potential businesses and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders."

Both companies share a vision of building on their strengths and promoting a culture of innovation to stay ahead of market trends and meet the evolving needs of their clients.

This partnership is expected to create new opportunities for growth, expand capabilities in key markets, and further enhance ISG Middle East’s ability to deliver exceptional innovative spaces for people and businesses to thrive.

About ISG Middle East

We are ISG Middle East, a dynamic construction specialist. We make places where people and businesses thrive. Our vision comes to life through partnership. We build relationships on trust, collaboration and open communication, because it’s the only way to create places as smart and resilient as the people who use them.

We’re proud of our unparalleled track record and reputation for delivery we’ve built over the years. We’re even prouder to work with some of the world’s most successful and enduring businesses and institutions. We’ve come this far because we embrace change. Delivering the places of tomorrow requires the ability to think big and collaborate effectively. But it also needs our core purpose to stay the same: creating smart, resilient places where people thrive.

About Bluskye Investments LLC

Bluskye Investments LLC is a US and UK-based investment firm specializing in the acquisition and management of high-value assets across multiple sectors, including real estate, construction, technology, and hospitality. The company is committed to fostering sustainable growth and maximizing returns for its investors.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nada Abdel Khalek

ISG Middle East

Email: nada.abdelkhalek@isgmiddleeast.com