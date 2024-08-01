Cape Town, South Africa – 1 August 2024: Irvine Partners, the leading independent creative communications agency in Africa, today announced the opening of its second European office in Stuttgart, Germany. This expansion coincides with the launch of a dedicated travel and tourism division within the agency.

Established in South Africa in 2010, Irvine Partners has grown its pan-African network, with wholly owned offices in Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria. In late 2020, the agency expanded its international reach with the opening of its London office, which is now the group’s headquarters.

The decision to launch the German office alongside a dedicated travel and tourism division is a natural evolution for Irvine Partners.

“Germany and the UK are two of the biggest source markets for tourism into Africa,” says Rachel Irvine, CEO and founder of Irvine Partners. “Given our deep understanding of the continent, its cultures, and its people, Irvine Partners is perfectly positioned to showcase the best of African hospitality, lifestyle and tourism products to these key markets.”

Leading the Irvine Partners team in Germany will be Monika Scheel-Kassai, a seasoned communications professional with over a decade of experience in the German media and PR sectors.

“Driving Irvine Partners’ expansion into Germany is a career highlight and a challenge I can’t wait to take up,” says Scheel-Kassai. “Africa is a continent with a rich tapestry of cultures, stunning landscapes, and unforgettable experiences. I am excited to leverage Irvine Partners’ vast African expertise and creative storytelling to showcase some of the continent’s best hotels, lodges, vineyards, and attractions to the German media and public.”

Hitting the ground running with key clients

Irvine Partners Germany has already secured partnerships with several key travel and tourism clients, including the iconic Kruger Gate Hotel, situated minutes from South Africa's world-renowned Kruger National Park.

“Irvine Partners has been our longstanding communications partner across Africa and the United Kingdom for many years,” says Anton Gillis, CEO of Kruger Gate Hotel. “It naturally made perfect sense to appoint them as our partner for the German market. As a client, I value having one team that understands my business from the ground up. The economies of scale this offers and the unparalleled reach this team brings to the table are invaluable to a business like mine.”

Joint venture with thepublic

This expansion into Germany will be undertaken as a joint venture with established German communications, influencer, and social media agency, thepublic. Both Irvine Partners and thepublic are members of PRWA, the global network for independent agencies.

“thepublic has been on the ground for more than 19 years and knows the local market inside out,” Irvine says of the decision to launch as a joint venture “This means we can offer our clients exceptional value and market insight from day one, leveraging thepublic’s established relationships and expertise, combined with Irvine Partners’ Africa-specific specialist insights.”

Shared values and opportunity

Christian Josephi, CEO of thepublic, echoes these sentiments.

“We are delighted to be going into partnership with Irvine Partners,” he says. “Our values are aligned, and the potential for Irvine Partners to introduce German clients to the African media landscape is equally compelling. Together, we can create truly unique and impactful campaigns that bridge the gap between Africa and Europe.”

With a presence in both the UK and Germany, Irvine Partners is well-placed to bridge the gap between African tourism entities and European travellers. The agency's deep understanding of African travel destinations and its proven creative communication expertise will allow Irvine Partners to develop and execute targeted campaigns that resonate with European audiences.

About Irvine Partners

Irvine Partners is the leading independent creative communications agency in Africa with the largest continental footprint. Founded in South Africa in 2010, the agency has grown its network across the continent, with offices in Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria. In late 2020, Irvine Partners expanded internationally with the opening of its London office. With a focus on strategic communication, media relations, creative storytelling, and Gen Z influencer marketing, Irvine Partners helps businesses and organisations connect with African audiences and achieve their communication goals.

In addition to its travel and tourism expertise, Irvine Partners boasts a prestigious client list that includes some of the world's leading brands, including Radisson Hotels, Airbnb, Protea Hotels, Airbus, Spotify, Google, and Uber.

Facebook: Facebook | Instagram: Instagram | LinkedIn: LinkedIn | TikTok: TikTok | Find out more at weareirvinepartners.com

About thepublic

thepublic’s communication consultants work closely with international lifestyle and luxury brands and associations, industrial innovation leaders, as well as companies in the pharmaceutical, real estate and financial sectors. thepublic's content specialists and campaign managers plan, develop and produce content and events for their clients' channels, including press releases and media formats of the highest journalistic standards. Managing partners are Christian Josephi and Meike Grisson. The client list includes premium and luxury brands such as Comité Champagne, Pink Lady Europe, Donnafugata wines, Gaggenau kitchens, as well as companies of the Sandvik Group and global leaders in pharmaceutical manufacturing and consulting services. From the start in 2005, thepublic has been an active member of the international agency networks PR World Alliance and thenetworkone. thepublic® is a registered and protected trademark of thepublic GmbH, Stuttgart.

Facebook: Facebook | Instagram: Instagram | LinkedIn: Linkedin | Find out more at thepublicpr.com

