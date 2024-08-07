IPA (Influence Public Affairs), a leading investment affairs and consultancy firm specializing in government affairs, public policy, and investment affairs, has forged a new strategic partnership with Crescendo Worldwide, a renowned global business consultancy specializing in foreign trade, FDI and expansion strategies, serving clients in more than 150 countries. This exceptional collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing business opportunities and driving growth in Egypt, the MEA region, and beyond.

The newly established partnership between IPA and Crescendo Worldwide represents a powerful alliance poised to leverage the combined strengths and expertise of both organizations to drive growth in export promotion and market access specifically for Egyptian businesses. With IPA’s extensive network and deep-rooted understanding of the Egyptian business landscape, alongside Crescendo Worldwide’s global reach and industry insights. This collaboration will empower Egyptian businesses to expand their reach, access new markets, and attract foreign investments, thereby contributing to the overall economic growth and development of Egypt and the MEA region.

We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Crescendo Worldwide,” said Walid Ramadan, Director of IPA. “Together, we aim to drive significant growth and market expansion for our clients in the South Asia and globally, and attract investment opportunities to the MEA region. Through our combined expertise and strategies, we will enable efficient partnerships, organize field visits, trade missions, and roadshows, and utilize our shared resources to build a powerful platform for success."

Sayali Ingawale, Vice President of Crescendo Worldwide, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with IPA marks a major step in broadening our services and providing exceptional value to our clients aiming to expand their businesses internationally, relocate, attract foreign direct investment, and promote international trade. We are eager to work closely with IPA to achieve our mutual objectives and drive significant results."

It is worth mentioning that IPA was founded in 2015 as a strategic subsidiary of Influence Group and an exclusive affiliate of APCO Worldwide in Egypt. IPA boasts a robust portfolio of over 90 local and international clients. Specializing in government affairs, public policy, and investment consultancy, IPA’s expertise spans FDI promotion, market access services, and regional expansion strategies. The partnership with Crescendo Worldwide will further bolster IPA’s capabilities, creating a synergistic platform for growth and innovation.

About Crescendo Worldwide

Crescendo Worldwide is a global business consultancy with a focus on delivering innovative solutions and driving growth for clients across various industries. With a strong international presence and a commitment to excellence, Crescendo Worldwide offers unparalleled expertise and insights to support successful business ventures. The company has facilitated over $76 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), $35 billion in global trade, generated 30,000 employment opportunities, and served 40,000 global customers.