Acquisition represents strategic entry into the agricultural and agro-input business in key African market of Angola

Angata specialises in tailored fertiliser blending and customises products based on local soil requirements

Transaction marks Invictus Investment’s third major acquisition in Africa, following the purchase of Mozambique’s largest flour miller Merec Industries and a 60% stake in Moroccan agro-trading leader Graderco

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Invictus Investment Company Plc (ADX: INVICTUS), a leading agro-food enterprise in the Middle East and Africa, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire a 65% stake in Angata, a leading fertiliser blending company based in Lobito, Angola. The acquisition, being made through Mauritius-based Dagro Chemical Limited, is subject to regulatory approvals and transaction closing mechanisms. The deal marks Invictus Investment’s third major acquisition in Africa, following the purchase of Merec Industries – Mozambique’s largest flour milling company – and a 60% stake in Moroccan agro-trading leader Graderco.

While representing a new business area for Invictus Investment, this transaction marks a strategic entry point into the agricultural and agro-input industry in Angola – a key market in Africa with significant growth potential. Angata specialises in customised fertiliser blending and tailors its products to the specific soil and crop requirements of farmers across different regions of the country. The company has a production capacity of 100,000 MT per annum with plans to increase capacity by the end of 2025.

Its product range addresses critical crop nutrition needs, including urea, phosphates like di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), potassium, trace elements and boron. In addition to its core fertiliser business, Angata also imports and resells pesticides and other essential products for productive farming operations.

From a location perspective, the company presents an attractive opportunity with its base in the strategic Lobito corridor that links Angola to the Atlantic coast. Lobito also has rail connections extending into the mineral rich regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This positions Angata as a strategic hub to serve farmers in surrounding markets.

Commenting on the announcement, Amir Daoud Abdellatif, CEO of Invictus Investment, said: “Our acquisition of Angata marks another major milestone in our continued expansion in Africa following our earlier transactions in Mozambique and Morocco. It also signals a strategic shift – broadening our capabilities beyond trading into the agro-input segment where we can directly support farmers and strengthen the ecosystems that feed regional and global supply chains. Angata’s fertiliser blending expertise addresses a critical gap in farm productivity and gives us a direct connection to farmers. We see it as a strategic base for us to source and process more commodities in Angola and cater to both local consumption and export markets.”

Christian Louvet, Director General, Angata, said: “We are pleased to be working with Invictus Investment and view this partnership as a catalyst for long term growth. Invictus Investment brings the reach and operational capabilities needed to scale the business and broaden our impact in the region. The focus now is on expanding what we do well, helping farmers grow their productivity and playing a stronger role in Angola’s agricultural economy.”

Looking ahead, Invictus Investment remains focused on furthering its long-term growth strategy through strategic investments in key African markets, targeting the acquisition of majority stakes in leading ventures as it works towards its goal of becoming a fully integrated agro-food enterprise.

*Please refer to https://invictusinvestment.ae/investor-relations/ for more information.

About Invictus Investment

Invictus Investment Company PLC, established in March 2022 and headquartered in Dubai, is a leading holding entity primarily focusing on agro-food commodities through its main subsidiary, Invictus Trading FZE, founded in February 2014. Initially offering procurement services that supplied raw materials and finished goods such as wheat in the MENA region, the company has since expanded its commodity portfolio to include a diverse range of products such as barley, corn, cotton, Distiller’s Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), fertilisers, groundnuts, meat, sesame, soya bean, soya bean hulls, soya bean meal, sugar, vegetable oil and wheat flour. Today, Invictus Investment operates across 54 countries with a broad sourcing network and a focus on midstream and downstream acquisitions in the value chain, with the aim of becoming a fully integrated agro-food enterprise in the commodity trading sector across the Middle East and Africa.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Raneem Abudaqqa

Senior Consultant | Tales & Heads

E: Raneem.Abudaqqa@talesandheads.com