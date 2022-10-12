Dubai, United Arab of Emirates: Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced that it will host a special event under the theme “The Future of Investment in Sports” within the context of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The event will be hosted in partnership with the World Corporate Summit (WCS) on 7-8 December in Dubai.

This was announced during a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the two parties, in the presence of H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, and was signed by Mr. Mohamed Naser Al Zaabi, CEO of Investopia and Mr. Bernard Caiazzo, President of the World Corporate Summit.

The event, that will take place in December 2022, will bring together key decision-makers from the world of football and sports investors globally, and include peer-to-peer dialogues and networking sessions on the future of investments in the sports sector in the light of its current big opportunities.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohamed Naser Al Zaabi said: “The world of sports has been witnessing a lot of changes driven by various factors such as alternative financing, technology, and sustainability. Therefore, we aim, through this talk and through our collaboration with the World Corporate Summit, to bring together leaders from football leagues, football sponsors, and sports funds, to discuss the changes impacting the sports industry and to explore investment opportunities and partnerships that will shape the future economy of sports.”

For his part, Mr. Bernard Caiazzo said: “The world of sport has evolved more in the last five years than in the previous 20 years, becoming more corporatized and inciting significant interest from investors. Just 45 minutes by plane from the World Cup matches, which are being held for the first time in the Middle East, we have the unique opportunity to bring together the world of Sport and Business in Dubai within the framework of Investopia to define what the next decade of sport will look like.”

-Ends-

About Investopia:

Investopia is supported by a number of local and global partners including Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Crypto.com, BlackRock, Deloitte Middle East, Accenture Middle East, Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), and the premier global thought leadership forum SALT.

Initiated by the UAE Government, as one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’, aiming to build the best and most dynamic economy in the world, and held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy, Investopia aims to create a new ecosystem where world’s investment stakeholders work together to formulate innovative models for the future business environment and partnership patterns that will generate new investment opportunities.

About World Corporate Summit

A Platform for Impact: Twenty Days of Deal-Making

From November 21st to December 15th, key business leaders from the world’s top companies, investment funds and sports entities, will join together for an invite-only opportunity to closed-door discussions and deal-making on changing industry dynamics, challenges and opportunities, supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

In just over 30 days, the Summit will take place at the Palace Downtown Hotel and span across 20 days with over 100 intimate discussion sessions on major economic issues and sector-specific matter across Finance, Business, Industry, Media, Technology, Health and Education verticals, with an overarching theme of sport, as well as a variety of networking events, galas and facility visits.

The mission of the Summit is to support global economic growth and help cement the United Arab Emirates’ position as a hub of innovation with a global capital of business.