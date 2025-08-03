

Kuwait City – Gulf Capital Investment Company, "InvestGB”, the investment arm of Gulf Bank, celebrated Intern Day, a global occasion recognizing the contributions of interns; highlighting the success of its Internship Program and reinforcing its ongoing commitment to empowering Kuwaiti youth, fostering local talent, and building a strong and capable workforce.

During the Intern Day Event held at InvestGB’s headquarters at Al Hamra Business Tower, interns participated in a variety of impactful activities, including networking sessions with InvestGB and Gulf Bank leadership teams, and InvestGB’s senior management team. These interactive sessions provided interns the opportunity to share their insights, engage in numerous discussions, and receive valuable career tips and mentorship from InvestGB and Gulf Bank employees.

On this occasion, Ms. Sara AlMuzaini, Senior Vice-President of Human Resources at InvestGB stated: “At InvestGB, we believe that investing in young minds today is an investment in a stronger and more resilient future for Kuwait. We are proud to provide opportunities that empower the next generation and connect them to meaningful career pathways.”

She added: “Since its inception in 2023, InvestGB’s Internship Program has benefited over 50 high school and university students, with 8% of participants transitioning into full time roles at the company. The program has established itself as a trusted talent pipeline and a key pillar of InvestGB’s youth and education strategy. Interns have represented more than 20 local and international institutions, including Kuwait University, Gulf University for Science and Technology, American University of Kuwait, Babson College, Bentley University, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and King’s College London.”

AlMuzaini continued: “As part of the third edition of the internship program for 2025, 33 interns between the ages of 17 and 25 were selected, with a demographic split of 48% female and 52% male. The program offers hands-on training, real-world exposure, and skill development to help students navigate an evolving job market with confidence and capability.

AlMuzaini noted that InvestGB’s culture is deeply rooted in inclusion, national development, and investment in human capital, whether employees or interns. Women represent 43% of the company’s workforce, while Kuwaitization stands at 70% of the total team.

She emphasized InvestGB’s commitment to strengthening its role in the private sector by supporting and developing national talent. Through training programs and other institutional initiatives, the company continues to contribute to the sustainable growth of the Kuwaiti economy by empowering th next generation of professionals.

She concluded: “At InvestGB, we are cultivating more than a workplace; we are building a community,” added AlMuzaini. “Our culture is rooted in well-being, continuous development, and shared purpose, which directly contributes to our organizational excellence.”