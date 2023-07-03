Bahrain, UK – Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to invest c.$100 million for a majority stake in SEC Newgate (“the Company”), a global strategic communications and advocacy group. The transaction values SEC Newgate in excess of $250 million. SEC Newgate’s other shareholders will roll over c.100% of their equity investment as part of the transaction. The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory and other closing conditions.

SEC Newgate is an insights and research-driven global communications and advocacy group, headquartered in Milan, Italy. The SEC Newgate team, of around 1,200 employees, operates seamlessly through 50 offices located in 22 countries around the world and advises more than 1,500 companies.

Investcorp’s investment will help SEC Newgate accelerate its development strategy, with a focus on expansion in EMEA and the APAC region through both organic growth and M&A. Since its delisting from the London Stock Exchange in March 2022, SEC Newgate has grown rapidly and expanded in the U.S. and Central and South America through transformational acquisitions. As part of this transaction, Nicola Ferraris, Investcorp Managing Director, will join the Board of SEC Newgate.

Yusef Al Yusef, Head of Investcorp Private Wealth stated: “SEC Newgate aligns with our investment approach to back strong, committed management teams operating differentiated businesses in growing sectors. We will use our resources to support SEC Newgate’s geographic expansion, growth through acquisitions and greenfield developments. We are excited to back SEC Newgate in the next phase of its growth journey and look forward to working with SEC Newgate CEO Fiorenzo Tagliabue and his team to bring to fruition many of the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

Fiorenzo Tagliabue, who will remain CEO of SEC Newgate, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Investcorp on this next chapter of growth given their significant expertise and track record of helping professional services businesses grow and expand internationally. Investcorp’s investment will accelerate our transformation and fuel our development strategy to achieve global leadership in corporate communications and public affairs.”

Investcorp has a long history of investing in and supporting people-based professional services and communications businesses, with notable investments including management consultants AlixPartners, strategic communications advisor ICR, workforce management pioneer PRO Unlimited (now Magnit), technology consulting firm Resultant, talent and entertainment company United Talent Agency, and business advisory firm CrossCountry.

Since 2012, Investcorp has invested more than €1.8 billion in companies across Europe. The investment in SEC Newgate follows successful previous investments in other Italian headquartered companies, such as Gucci, Riva and Dainese. Investcorp’s current portfolio of Italy-based companies includes CloudCare, Vivaticket, Corneliani and HWG / Sababa Security.

The transaction is expected to close between the third and fourth quarter of 2023.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients, while creating long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.



We invest capital in our products and strategies, ensuring that interests are aligned with our investors and stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.



Today, Investcorp manages $50 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.



For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com/ and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.



About SEC Newgate

SEC Newgate is an insights and research-driven, global strategic communications and advocacy group, headquartered in Milan, Italy. It works at the nexus of business, politics, communities, markets and media to deliver positive outcomes for clients and communities in a connected world where companies increasingly need communications partners with strong local roots, global reach and true entrepreneurial spirit, driven forward by talented people.



The SEC Newgate team operates seamlessly in 22 countries across five continents, helping clients clearly demonstrate their purpose and value, delivering around the clock counsel and support, implementing campaigns locally, nationally and internationally. Clients span finance and financial services, health sciences and wellbeing, manufacturing and industry, TMT, real estate and infrastructure and consumer sectors.



Further information is available on the Group’s website: http://www.secnewgate.com. Follow SEC Newgate on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.



Media Contacts:

International / GCC

Firas El Amine