Users can conveniently plan their events by simply scanning through EventStan’s website or mobile app and booking the most suitable vendors in just a few clicks

Dubai UAE: EventStan, the UAE’s first technology-enabled fully digital event planning marketplace, is proud to announce its official launch. The online platform and mobile app is set to revolutionize the UAE’s event planning industry by providing users with a seamless way to connect with a wide range of service providers and vendors. With just a few clicks, users can browse and book the services they need to make their event a success.

EventStan currently hosts over 80 vendors and 200 listings for users to choose from, offering a wide variety of services, including venue rental, catering, decoration, gifting, entertainment, and more. The platform has something for everyone, whether you are planning a small, intimate gathering such as birthdays, dates, anniversaries, or a large, corporate event.

The online portal and mobile app are designed to be user-friendly and easy to navigate, with a clean and modern interface that makes it easy to find the services you need. Users can browse through an extensive list of vendors from across different categories, read reviews and ratings, and compare prices. Once users have identified the perfect vendor for their event, they can easily make a booking through the online platform with no subscription fees or extra charges. With EventStan, users can rest be assured that they are getting the best possible deal and can focus on creating an unforgettable event without any unnecessary expenses.

EventStan is committed to supporting and empowering vendors, including freelancers and small businesses, by providing them with an opportunity to increase their reach and visibility. By listing their services on the platform, these talented vendors can promote and build their brand at no extra cost. EventStan is dedicated to helping these vendors connect with potential clients and grow their businesses. With a focus on supporting the events industry in the UAE, EventStan is the ideal platform for vendors looking to expand their client base and reach new heights in their careers.

Commenting on the launch, Mehak Gouri & Suraj Mahajan, Co-founders at EventStan, said: “We believe in celebrating life and the smaller moments more, which often gets quite difficult to plan. Hence, we have created the perfect solution for customers to plan all their events right at their fingertips by simply filtering and scanning through the most relevant vendors for their events. We are heavily invested in making EventStan ‘the marketplace’ for all event planning in the UAE.”

EventStan is committed to providing high-quality service to its users, and to this end, the platform only features vendors that have been thoroughly vetted and approved. This ensures that users can trust the vendors they book through EventStan to deliver high-quality service and make their event planning journey as hassle-free as possible.

EventStan is available now on the web at www.eventstan.com and in the App Store and Google Play. Start planning your next event with EventStan today!

-Ends-

About EventStan

EventStan is the UAE’s first technology-enabled event planning marketplace. Our platform provides users with a seamless way to connect with a wide range of event suppliers and vendors. We only feature vendors that have been thoroughly vetted and approved, ensuring that our users can trust the vendors they book through EventStan to deliver high-quality service and make their event a success.

Please follow us on our social channels:

For more information:

Mehak Gouri

COO / Co-founder at EventStan

mehak@eventstan.com