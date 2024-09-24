Orange Jordan, through its various entrepreneurial programs, offers its startups and entrepreneurs networking opportunities, driving growth and sustainability. As part of this commitment, Jusoor Labs, a leading startup under the BIG by Orange program’s 10th season, has received financial support from the Intersect Innovation Hub.

This funding aims to empower companies operating in Palestine, enabling them to continue providing essential services amidst regional challenges. The support comes from several leading investors, including Google, Y Combinator, Wamda Capital, Replit, Souq.com, Intersect, and esteemed individual investors such as Fadi Ghandour, Amjad Masad, Samih Toukan, and Paul Graham.

With this support, Jusoor Labs will be able to further its mission of delivering interactive educational services in Palestine, working towards its goal of reaching over 100 million students. The company aims to enhance the learning experience through interactive educational content in both Arabic and English, catering to various age groups. Through virtual labs that simulate traditional lab experiences, Jusoor Labs offers students hands-on, discovery-based learning opportunities.

Following this significant milestone, Jusoor Labs co-founder Tawfiq Al-Qafaf expressed gratitude to Intersect Innovation Hub and commended Orange Jordan for its unwavering support of entrepreneurs. He highlighted how this support facilitates connections with investors and stakeholders, driving growth for startups.

Al-Qafaf emphasized that joining the BIG by Orange program was a gateway to numerous opportunities, such as securing second place in the Orange Social Venture Prize and participating in VivaTech in France, one of the world's most prominent technology and innovation conferences. This funding represents an important addition to these accomplishments.

Currently, Jusoor Labs serves around 50,000 users and collaborates with 50 private schools through 240 labs and 3D scientific content compatible with any science curriculum in Arab countries. The content is available in both Arabic and English and is accessible to all students, including those with disabilities. The company is also developing new AI-driven updates to meet the needs of teachers and students effectively.

Jusoor Labs aims to increase its value to €100 million, with its current market value standing at €5 million. Over the next five years, the company plans to double its user base to 10 million, partner with 15,000 educational institutions, increase the number of labs to 500, and expand its geographical presence to 10 countries across the Middle East and North Africa.

