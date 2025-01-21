Durham School for Girls is a leading UK curriculum school for Qatari girls in Doha

Doha, Qatar: International Schools Partnership (iSP), a global community of over 90 international schools across over 25 countries, has announced that Durham School for Girls, an esteemed British curriculum school serving Qatari girls in Doha, will join the group. This partnership forms part of iSP’s continued expansion in Qatar and the broader Middle East region.

Founded in 2019, Durham School for Girls has rapidly become a leading choice for families of Qatari girls seeking a high-quality UK curriculum school, with a premium educational experience [The school has over 1,200 Qatari students currently enrolled for the 2025 academic year.

Kam Bhamra, Regional Managing Director for iSP Middle East said: “We are excited to welcome Durham School for Girls into the iSP family. The school has built a very strong reputation as a high-quality UK curriculum school in the five years that it has been open. The school’s drive to provide high academic standards, along with the school’s commitment to its local community, are what made the school a strong fit for iSP. We look forward to collaborating with them as they continue to unlock and fulfil each pupil’s full potential with focus on Arabic, Islamic and Qatari Values and History. “

Jo Hayward, Principal of Durham School for Girls, said: “This partnership with iSP offers significant opportunities for our school, students and staff. iSP is committed to student learning and progress and as such will continue to develop the physical and operational infrastructure of the school so that our students progress to levels they never thought possible, but still maintain the ethos we are known for. We are particularly excited about being able to further support multilingualism and academic progress at our school, but also we are looking forward to sharing our experience of focusing on Qatari Values and National Identity with the other iSP schools in the country.”

While the current owners will maintain their involvement in the school, iSP will provide the support and infrastructure needed to take Durham School for Girls into their next phase of growth and improvement. iSP will also partner with Durham School for Girls in its mission to provide a nurturing, high-achieving environment for students to thrive academically and personally. This step will further enhance the school’s standing as a school of choice for Qatari families in Doha.

“Every school that is part of iSP is a place where confidence grows, and Durham School for Girls already provides an environment where each student’s confidence grows by pursuing their passions in a safe and happy environment,” said Bhamra.

The new partnership takes the number of iSP Schools in the Middle East region to ten. Durham School for Girls joins The Hamilton International School and Park House English School in Qatar, and The Aquila School, Nibras International School, Star International School, Al Twar, Star International School, Mirdif, The English College , Aspen Heights British School, and Reach British School , in the UAE. Globally, the group owns over 90 schools in 25 countries.

About International Schools Partnership:

Moved by curiosity and empowered by self-confidence, students from iSP Schools thrive throughout their lifetime.

International Schools Partnership (iSP) is a global community of over 90 international schools across over 25 countries. We champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. By igniting our students' curiosity and growing their self-confidence, we empower them to become the next generation of changemakers.

Our unique approach to learning recognises our students as collaborators in the learning process. We focus on developing the knowledge and lifelong skills that help them thrive beyond their time at school. iSP students benefit from teaching excellence, international opportunities, and careers guidance. Our schools have access to a global network of experts and our teachers and leaders are supported to continuously improve through extensive professional development programmes. iSP Schools in the Middle East include The Hamilton International School and Park House English School in Qatar, The Aquila School, Nibras International School, Star International School, Al Twar, Star International School, Mirdif, The English College in Dubai; Aspen Heights British School and Reach British School in Abu Dhabi. .

iSP. Where confidence grows.

