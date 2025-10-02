Dubai, UAE – The International Code Council (ICC) is set to engage with global and regional experts to advance discussions on achieving safe, resilient, and sustainable structures at Urban October 2025, co-located with the Home and Building Expo at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Muscat, from October 6-8, 2025.

The Sultanate of Oman Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) organizes the “Urban October Conference & Home & Building Expo.” The event is held annually to promote sustainable urban development and raise awareness of the challenges and opportunities related to urbanization in Oman.

Hamid Naderi, Senior Vice President – Product Development, ICC, and Mohamed Amer, Managing Director – MENA, ICC, both of whom have worked with MoHUP to create six customized building codes and capacity-building tools for Oman, will represent ICC at the event. Naderi will participate in the panel discussion on “From Regulations to Sustainable Urbanism,” where he’ll explain how ICC’s expertise in developing, customizing, and implementing building codes can help bridge the gap between regulatory frameworks and the practical steps needed to create safer, more resilient, and sustainable urban environments in Oman and across the region. Naderi and Amer will also highlight the progress and implementation of Oman’s building codes, emphasize the value of knowledge-sharing and capacity building to improve construction safety, and promote sustainable, innovative building practices, including modern methods of construction and smart building solutions.

“This panel discussion provides a platform to share international best practices, support Oman in implementing its building codes, and collaborate on innovative solutions that enhance safety and sustainability across the region,” said Naderi.

Amer added: “This year, the Urban October event will also host the official inauguration of the Oman Building Code, a milestone for the team of MoHUP and ICC professionals leading the project, as well as for the entire design and construction community. This event provides an opportunity to share best practices, engage with industry leaders, and shape safer, more innovative communities.”

ICC’s participation reflects its long-standing collaboration with designated authorities in the Sultanate of Oman to enhance building safety and construction standards. In 2024 and 2025, ICC conducted a series of workshops and trainings in Muscat to promote safety, innovation, and sustainability in Oman’s evolving construction sector.

ICC’s participation at Urban October 2025 further underscores its commitment to shaping industry conversations and supporting the Sultanate’s construction and urban development goals.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. International Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.