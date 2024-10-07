Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council is excited to announce the launch of its transformative new initiative: the Intellectual Property Champions Community. This innovative community is designed to empower a diverse network of professionals by providing them with access to cutting-edge resources and expert guidance aimed at enhancing and safeguarding intellectual property.

The community is open to a wide range of stakeholders, including IP professionals, technology transfer experts, academics, legal practitioners, and government officials.

Members of the Intellectual Property Champions Community will enjoy numerous benefits, including timely updates on significant IP developments, invitations to specialized events tailored to IP matters, and detailed information on awards and relevant training opportunities. By joining this community, members will have the opportunity to engage with valuable resources, participate in transformative discussions, and advance their IP and technology transfer initiatives. The community aims to drive Qatar’s innovation landscape forward by providing a platform for collaboration and recognition.

The launch event featured a comprehensive program designed to engage and inform attendees. It commenced with welcome remarks from Ms. Nejoud Al-Jehani, QRDI’s Senior Director of Policy Planning and Evaluation, who provided an overview of the community’s goals. This was followed by a Keynote Address by Dr. Sushil Iyer, Principal at Fish and Richardson, a premier IP law firm based in USA who highlighted the significance of an IP community in fostering innovation. Ms. Amna Al-Kuwari, the Director of the Intellectual Property Protection Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) followed, with an overview of MOCI’s mandate in IP in Qatar and future plans aimed at providing support to the IP Community. Participants then took part in a workshop offering a hands-on experience focused on building and sustaining an IP community, including group activities and insights led by ASTP, a premier European association of knowledge transfer professionals. The event concluded with inspiring closing remarks and discussions about the communities next steps by Ms. Rosena Nhlabatsi, QRDI’s Senior IP Expert, summarizing key insights, outlining upcoming events, and inviting member feedback to further enhance the quality of research and management in Qatar.Bottom of Form

QRDI Council are thrilled about this new chapter and look forward to introducing more initiatives that build strong communities.

-Ends-

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

For media-related inquiries, don’t hesitate to get in touch with QRDI at: qrdi@qrdi.org.qa

To delve deeper into QRDI Council's endeavors and vision:

Website: www.qrdi.org.qa

Stay Connected: Engage with the QRDI Council on various social media channels to stay updated on the Council’s latest activities and achievements.

LinkedIn - X - Facebook - Instagram - YouTube