UAE, Abu Dhabi: Inovartic Investment, a leading technology innovation company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Abu Dhabi University (ADU) to foster collaboration in cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and advanced materials, mainly graphene. The partnership also aims to enhance training programs and facilitate the exchange of expertise between the two entities in the technological landscape.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Salem Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations at ADU. The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, Mr. Saif Aldarmaki, Chairman and Co-Founder of Inovartic Investment, and Mr. Anwar Hussein, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Inovartic Investment.

This strategic collaboration underscores the commitment of both entities to work hand-in-hand to drive innovation in critical technological sectors in the UAE. By focusing on cybersecurity, AI and strategic advanced materials like graphene—in partnership with the Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology (SLINTEC) —the collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both Inovartic Investment and ADU to achieve significant advancements in these fields.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “This strategic collaboration with our prestigious partner Inovartic, serves as a vital framework for the exchange of scientific and practical experiences, aligning with the university’s mission to foster innovation and technological advancement. At ADU, we continuously seek opportunities to work closely with both national and global partners to equip our students with the 21st century skills and knowledge they need to excel in their future careers and contribute to the UAE’s economic vision for 2030.”

Saif Aldarmaki, Chairman and Co-Founder of Inovartic Investment, emphasized the importance of collaboration, adding: “Our partnership with Abu Dhabi University is a significant step in promoting sustainable growth and technological advancement in the region. By working together, we can achieve our shared goals and serve the nation through innovation in key sectors.

We are pleased to announce our partnership with the University under the “Make it in the UAE” initiative. This collaboration is strategically aligned to enhance in-country value (ICV) by fostering innovation, research, and development. Through this partnership, we aim to drive sustainable growth and contribute to the UAE’s vision of creating a competitive, knowledge-based economy.”

Anwar Hussein, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Inovartic Investment, highlighted the potential of the partnership, stating: “This MOU strengthens our commitment to excellence and innovation. By collaborating with Abu Dhabi University, we aim to push the boundaries in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and strategic advanced materials including graphene, contributing to a more secure and technologically advanced future.”

The collaboration is poised to foster significant developments in research, training, and the exchange of knowledge, ensuring both entities remain at the forefront of technological innovation in the region through the initiative of startup ecosystems, incubation, acceleration, and commercialization.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality and 192 globally, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

About Inovartic Investment

Inovartic Investment is a technology-based innovation company dedicated to pioneering advancements in various sectors, including advanced materials, renewable energy, and sustainable technologies. With a strong commitment to research and development, Inovartic Investment aims to create impactful solutions that drive progress and economic growth. For more information, please contact:

