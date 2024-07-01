Dubai - Innovo has been awarded the Net Zero Technology Champion of the Year at the ME Digital Construction Awards in Dubai.

The awards, organized by Big Project ME, one of the region's leading construction and infrastructure magazines, celebrate the projects, teams, and individuals supporting innovation and technology in the built environment. The awards spotlight technology champions driving the digital transformation of the construction industry, a key part of the GCC economy.

The award win for Innovo celebrates the success of a number of our sustainability initiatives, which have contributed to reducing carbon emissions:

Innovo’s in house i-Energy platform which provides real-time insights into the performance of generators and solar panels, optimizing energy usage and enhancing efficiency.

In 2023, Innovo fitted solar panels to three of its project site offices, these solar panels provided on average across the year, 21% of the required power for the site offices and a reduction of 1,234 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

In addition to this, in 2024 Innovo is running three projects with centralized synchronous power plants that are expected to produce 2.6 GWh and a reduction of 2,700 tonnes of CO2 in relation to normal site power solutions.

Operating sustainably is one of Innovo's core values and this accolade reflects our commitment to developing innovative and sustainable technologies in the built environment. Winning this award demonstrates Innovo's ambition to be a leader in sustainable construction. We are driven by the goal of integrating cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to create a lasting positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve.

David Robinson, Health & Safety, and Sustainability Director, Innovo, “As we continue to embrace and develop innovative technologies, Innovo remains focused on fostering sustainability in every aspect of our work. We are proud of this award win which reflects our ambition and our efforts to drive the construction industry towards a greener, more sustainable future.”

