Dubai: This year, Sennheiser is broadening its reach at GITEX by presenting at multiple locations throughout the exhibition. Our products are showcased at Venuetech booth #H3A30 in Hall 3 and Avientek booth #H2B40 in Hall 2. Plus, our Alliance Partners Q-SYS offer visitors a 20-minute guided journey to experience our latest integrations with the leading UC platform, complete with full immersive room controls, driven by vision-based room automation and presenter tracking newly certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms.

The product range on display at the Venuetech and Avientek stands focuses on Sennheiser’s extended TeamConnect Family offering a variety of solutions to fit every need. The acclaimed TeamConnect Ceiling 2 and options for smaller spaces TeamConnect Ceiling Medium , TeamConnect Bar S and M and TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker that will capture the attention of visitors from higher education and business looking for the best audio solutions. Also on display is the ultimate audio solution for smaller Microsoft Teams Rooms meetings TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker. Visitors are encouraged to book time for one-to-one meetings at Gitex so that Sennheiser team experts can demonstrate the products and supplementary software such as Room Planner, Mobile Connect and Control Cockpit that guide and assist users to make best use of the systems. Click here to Book Meetings or 1 on 1 demo at Sennheiser booth.

“We're excited to introduce you to our growing Sennheiser family at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 14th to 18th October.” Says Mig Cardamone, Sales Director at Sennheiser Middle East.

“Our suite of solutions are curated to transform the way you conduct business, making interactions seamless, regardless of whether participants are on-site or connecting remotely. Our innovative range, including the renowned TeamConnect Family, is specifically designed to cater to diversified business needs, providing crystal-clear audio quality, cutting-edge technology, and effortless integration with your existing infrastructure. And if you are in higher education, our products offer top-tier audio solutions for educational environments designed for exceptional sound quality and reliability. Classrooms at universities around the world have embraced Sennheiser for audio. You will join the Sennheiser community and experience the excellence of German engineering in your campus.” He added. Learn More

Also on display are two leading series from Sennheiser’s advanced technology digital wireless range. The SpeechLine Digital Wireless for speech and lecture is designed and optimized for university and corporate use. The system is versatile and can be adapted to the requirements of individual applications, making the daily work of IT and AV managers easier.

The Evolution Wireless Digital is the successor to the analog evolution wireless G4 systems and a harbinger of the next-gen technology for Sennheiser for public address systems in use at university and corporate campuses. Building upon the renowned reliability and sound quality of Sennheiser’s evolution wireless G4 systems, Evolution Wireless Digital delivers numerous enhancements compared to G4 analog system; it offers users a simplified app-assisted setup process, the most reliable UHF connection, lowest latency of any digital wireless system, a higher audio resolution and increased dynamic range.

Another not-to-be-missed Sennheiser audio experience at Gitex 2024 can be accessed at our alliance partner Q-SYS stand H3-B30. Book a 20-minute guided tour with a Q-SYS sales representative using the link here to go through an immersive collaboration room that will take you on a technology deep dive beyond meeting spaces.